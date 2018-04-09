Work, work, work.

Riley Ridley’s mission for spring practice is clear.

“I’m just trying to keep up with the pace of everything that’s going on, just working, working, working,” the wide receiver said during a recent interview.

As Ridley sees it, he needs to take advantage of every opportunity on the field that he can, and that includes the final five days of spring drills leading up to the annual G-Day game on April 21.

“We’re working on our craft, working on each other, just so we can be the best team we can become in practice right now,” he said. “I have my goals, but mostly I’m working hard with my teammates on offense, the defense as well.”

This is a big year for the junior from Coconut Creek, Fla.

After playing most of the last season in the shadows of Terry Godwin and Javon Wims, Ridley knows it’s time for him to become that consistent, big-play receiver than many projected he would be when he first arrived on campus two seasons ago.

There have been flashes, including his performance in the National Championship Game against Alabama when he led all Georgia receivers with six catches for 82 yards.

Quarterback Jake Fromm has his fingers crossed.

“That game was huge for Riley and I really hope he continues to build off that. I think he will,” Fromm said. “He’s been doing awesome this spring ball and I hope he continues to do it.”

Looking back, however, isn’t what Ridley necessarily likes to do.

“We got to put that behind us. Keep going,” Ridley said of last season. “Right now, we’re focused on our next practice and just keep Georgia football in everybody’s mind, in everybody’s heart, to let them know that Georgia football will return and Georgia football is a top team.”

At 6-foot-2 and 197 pounds, Ridley is the kind of big-body receiver coaches hope can fill some of the void left by Wims, whose chemistry with Fromm made him a favorite for the kind of back-shoulder fades and sideline routes that the former Bulldog proved so adept at executing.

Could Ridley fill a similar role?

“I’m Riley Ridley. I’m going to keep playing my way, my ball,” he said. “The passes that come to me, I’m going to try and make the most of my opportunities.” In two years with the Bulldogs, Ridley has totaled 26 catches for 456 yards, that’s an average of 18.2 yards per catch, with four touchdowns.

“I’ve just got to keep working, keep pushing, keep pushing everybody,” Ridley said. “Route running, blocking on the perimeter, just identifying coverages … there’s a lot I can do to be better and that’s what I’m going to try and do.”