UGASports.com

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Former Georgia receiver Riley Ridley seemed to spend as much time talking about his brother – Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley – as he did about himself during Friday’s interview session at the NFL Combine.

For example, what words of wisdom did Calvin pass along about how to approach his time in Indianapolis?

“He tells me to listen,” he said. “Elaborate on the things that I need to elaborate on and just focus in, focus in more than I ever did in my life because these are the times that my life will change. I’ve got to focus in on those things.”

Ridley insists he’ll do exactly that.

“I want to be listener, I want to be a sponge. I want take everything, learn and go with it,” Ridley said. “You can’t come in and think you’re going to know everything. You can’t just be like that.”

Apparently, Calvin Ridley put in some good words about his brother to Atlanta brass.

Following his session with the media, Riley Ridley was scheduled to meet with the Falcons.

“I met with a couple of coaches. They’ve got my best interest at hand, having my brother there,” Ridley said. “I can’t wait for it.”

Obviously, a reunion with his brother would be an intriguing option for Ridley, who led the Bulldogs in receiving with 44 catches for 570 yards and nine touchdowns.

However, as far as any other comparisons, Ridley said he and Calvin are actually more different than not.

“My brother is a shifty guy. I’ve got a little more body. I use my body during the game,” Ridley said. “I go up for contested grabs, but other than that we’re very similar. We like running routes and we critique ourselves on running routes.”

Ridley also had this to say:

What kind of receiver can you be?

Ridley: “I can be an explosive player. I hope to come in and learn from the older guys and just hold my value. I see myself as a No. 1 guy, but like I said I just want to come in and learn from the older guys, learn the way with whatever team I’m with.”

What has Sony Michel told you about his time with the New England Patriots?



Ridley: “Sony told me that the New England Patriots practice is just like Georgia’s practices, except not quite as intense. He said they’ve got the same tactics.”

What did you learn while working with Chad Johnson?

Ridley: “That I’ve got to separate myself when I get to camp. That I’ve got to be a man, that I’ve got a lot of space in my shoes to fill and I’ve got to be ready for those things at any given time. I’ve got to put my foot in the right direction and handle up.

What about Georgia’s receiving corps next year? With you, Mecole (Hardman) and Terry (Godwin) gone there seems to be a lot of holes.

Ridley: “I’ll bet on JJ Holloman, I’ll bet on Tyler Simmons, I’ll bet on Matt Landers. We didn’t leave that room empty. Coach (Cortez) Hankton is going to lead those guys in the best direction he can. Those guys have the want-to in them and I can’t wait to watch them.”

What changes will James Coley bring as the offensive coordinator?

Ridley: “Georgia is going to be Georgia. They’ve still got Coach Smart there so they’re going to run that ball, you know what I mean? They may get a little more passing going on in there, but Georgia is going to run that ball and that’s what I hope to see because that’s the Georgia way.”

Is there any game you would like to have back?

Ridley: “There weren’t many games I would like to have back. If we won the game, I’m happy, I can’t be mad at that.”

What can you say about Deandre Baker?

Ridley: “I love Deandre Baker. He’s a crazy competitor. You know, a lot of people say he doesn’t like to do this, doesn’t like to do that, but he’s a natural talent, you know what I mean? You don’t get a lot of those, especially at the cornerback position. He will compete.”