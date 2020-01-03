Most eyes will certainly be on Edwards, whose 18.8 per game scoring average places him second nationally among first-year players. But Rayshaun Hammonds (14 ppg, 8.8 rpg) is looking forward to it as well, albeit for different reasons.

“We’re centered on the game; there’s no talk about the next game. Certainly we work ahead as coaches, but not with the team. It’s all locked into what we’re doing. Whether that’s Austin Peay, Georgia Southern, or whether it’s now Memphis. You stay locked in and you pace your team to get it better and for them to improve, but at the same time you put into what you have to get better for that game.”

Tough? Perhaps so. But head coach Tom Crean said his Bulldogs (9-3) aren't thinking any farther than Saturday’s matchup on national TV (CBS, 1 p.m.) against the Tigers (12-1).

The Bulldogs (9-3) are set to take on No. 9 Memphis, but the fun doesn’t stop there. Next Tuesday, No. 17 Kentucky comes to Stegeman Coliseum, followed by a visit Jan. 11 to No. 8 Auburn.

You’ll have to do some searching to find a tougher three-game stretch than what Georgia embarks on starting Saturday afternoon.

Tiger forward Lance Thomas is a former teammate of Hammonds at Norcross High, adding some extra flavor to the contest for the Bulldog junior.

“We’re real close. I played with him for three years at Norcross,” Hammonds said. “We’ve been talking as friends—no crazy talk, nothing like that. We don’t even talk about the game, just life stuff.”

Nevertheless, Hammonds admits seeing his friend on the same court is going to be fun.

“We always played against each other, like scrimmaging, playing pickup,” Hammonds said. “We’ll block everything out friendship-wise, go at each other, but at the end of the day, that’s my brother. We’re going to make each other better.”

Assuming the statistics don’t lie, Saturday’s game should be fun to watch.

Like Georgia which boasts nine true freshmen, Memphis plays six true freshmen among its top 10 players, including four of its starting five.

The Tigers bring a lot of length, led by 6-10 freshman Isaiah Maurice, 6-9 freshman Precious Achiuwa (14.2 ppg, 9.8 rpg) and 6-7 D.J. Jeffries (12.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg).

Memphis (80.6 ppg) and Georgia (82.2) both come in averaging over 80 points per game.

“They score 30 percent of their points in transition. They create a lot of turnovers. They’re very athletic, very dynamic, mix in their defense as well, with the way they trap and press, and they put a ton of pressure on you,” Crean said. “It’s a huge personnel game for us on how we want to guard people. But the bottom line is, we have to take care of the ball, we have to be in the rebounding game, and then we have to understand their personnel. If we don’t get back on defense, none of those things matter, and those are the things we have to be extremely good at in this game.”

The Bulldogs hope the outcome will be different than their last road contest, a 79-59 loss at Arizona State.

In that game, Georgia hung close to the Sun Devils before going cold and being outscored 40-28 in the second half.

“The atmosphere wasn’t so much the problem; we just didn’t execute our game plan. Our game plan is to get inside and play from inside out. We didn’t do that,” sophomore Tye Fagan said. “We took a lot of one-on-one shots, a lot of one-pass shots, iso-threes—we can make those shots, but that’s not really our game plan; it’s not part of who are as a team; it’s not part of our DNA. That’s what really happened to us that game.”

Crean’s hoping for a different result as well.

“Last time we were on the road, we didn’t do a good job of that. That’s the way we have to play. That’s really what it is,” he said. “They’re all really big, tall tasks in this league. Like I told the team, this is really like a league game. It’s the opening of league play. We just happen to be playing at Memphis on CBS. It’s a huge game, because it’s the next game we’re in, and they’re an outstanding, highly-ranked team.”