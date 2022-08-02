Being explosive.

It's the singular trait that will get athletes recognized faster than anything else when it comes to evaluation. Alabama native and Class of 2023 defensive back Rickey Gibson is explosive.

Will Muschamp likely looked like he was back in his playing days at Georgia after seeing Gibson run a 4.3 laser timed 40-yard dash and jump a 41-inch vertical. It can be imagined Muschamp was moving as fast as possible across the UGA practice facilities to make sure that Gibson knew he had an offer from the Bulldogs and how much he and defensive back coach Fran Brown wanted Gibson in their program.

The offer came in June in a camp setting. Gibson returned to Athens on the last weekend of July as Georgia hosted its annual Dawg Days of Summer cookout. UGASports caught up with Gibson to hear how that visit went.

One thing is clear, a decision is close. Very close.