It's a talented group. Arguably one of the best in Kirby Smart's tenure as the Bulldogs' head coach.

With spring practice kicking off Tuesday, let's revisit the 22 freshmen taking part as early enrollees, and what we might expect from each.

S KJ Bolden: Coaches are excited about what they've seen from Bolden in winter workouts. The next step is to see him on the field. Bolden is expected to work primarily at safety, but he could figure into the equation at star.

RB Chauncey Bowens: Bowens, too, has made an early impression. Coaches already love the physical running style of the 225-pounder, who will have plenty of opportunities this spring to show what he can do.

OL Daniel Calhoun: Calhoun projects as a tackle, and should see reps on both the left and right side. Like most freshmen offensive linemen, he'll need to stay on top of his conditioning, but that's partly what spring practice is for.

ILB Chris Cole: Coaches really like what they've seen from their freshmen inside backers, and Cole is no exception. A very instinctual player, Cole hopes to continue the momentum he appears to have built via his excellent work during workouts.

OL Nyier Daniels: Daniels is still listed at 365 points on Georgia's official spring roster. Although he's probably not quite that bulky, Daniels will still need to get his weight down to a more workable number.

OL Marques Easley: Easley is expected to receive his first looks at guard, although he was predominantly a tackle in high school.

DB Ondre Evans: Each of Georgia's freshmen defensive backs will have ample opportunity for early playing time, considering Georgia's depth isn't quite what Smart prefers. Evans can play a couple of spots. He came out of high school as one of the nation's top corners, but with this size (6-foot-1, 195 lbs.), might he receive a look at safety as well?



TE Colton Heinrich: Heinrich has already added a bit more muscle since arriving on campus. Despite the loss of Brock Bowers, a lot is expected from Georgia's tight end room and Heinrich hopes to make a positive impression this spring.

OLB Quintavius Johnson: Johnson is considered a little raw, albeit extremely athletic, which is why the Bulldogs wanted so badly to have him in the fold. He'll look to make some positive early strides this spring.

DE Joseph Jonah-Ajonye: Another youngster with a bright future. Jonah-Ajonye has also apparently gotten off to a solid start, but position coach Tray Scott wants to see how that carries over to his work on the field.

DB Demello Jones: Extremely athletic, exciting player, and someone who has a lot of fun playing the game. Those words have been used to describe Jones, who will work in at cornerback, but also see opportunities on special teams.

ILB Kris Jones: Jones just loves to hit. Aggressive down-hill tackler, the Virginia native is expected to fit in very nicely with the rest of Georgia's inside linebackers this spring.

DL Nnamdi Ogboko: Ogboko is another big man (6-4, 340) who will need to work on his conditioning. Strides have been made there but he will need to continue the work he's put in.

QB Ryan Puglisi: Puglisi impressed coaches during Orange Bowl practice and from what we understand, has been a quick study this winter. Puglisi already spends an inordinate amount of time watching film and is eager to show offensive coordinator Mike Bobo what he's capable of this spring.

TE Jason Reddell: Coaches love his athleticism and he'll have a chance to put that on display along with the rest of the players at his position.

CB Ellis Robinson IV: Robinson has had an excellent winter. Some of the early buzz about the former five-star is already reminiscent of what we heard about Malaki Starks two years ago.

DL Jordan Thomas: Of all the freshmen interior defensive linemen, Thomas may have the best opportunity for early playing time. He'll be tested this spring, but there is much to like.

OL Malachi Toliver: Toliver projects as an interior offensive lineman, and is expected to be groomed at center.

WR Nitro Tuggle: Coaches love his skill set and will throw him right into the fire at wide receiver. A solid spring would be a nice first step for Tuggle to figure into the rotation at the position come fall.

OL Michael Uini: Of all the freshmen offensive linemen, Uini may be the closest to being ready to contribute. He projects as a tackle and word is he's already off to a good start.

WR Sacovie White: White is a playmaker. The guess here is White will play in the slot, where his route running and excellent speed will be put on full display over the next month.

ILB Justin Williams: The former five-star was the highlight of an excellent class of inside linebackers. His future is extremely bright, and once G-Day rolls around, fans will see why.