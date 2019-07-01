Kirby Smart won the introductory news conference. It was December 7, 2015. He was the head coach at Georgia and the Alabama defensive coordinator through the remainder of Crimson Tide's postseason. He had every reason to be out of sorts, over-stressed, and muddled heading into his first public appearance as leader of the Georgia Bulldogs. Instead, he won the moment with precise language and a clear vision. We've pulled some of his best quotes from that news conference three-and-a-half years ago to see how his results align with his vision.

Integrity

Kirby Smart has handled discipline situations internally, though we have seen players miss out on some playing time shortly after arrests. From a numerical standpoint, Georgia's roster has seen more fluidity from players opting to transfer than it has from discipline-related dismissals. Smart has had a number of high profile players shine in our hyper exposed social media era. Jake Fromm, Sony Michel, and Rodrigo Blankenship all come to mind.

Involvement

Smart is as visibly passionate about a third-string linebacker maintaining his gap on kickoff coverage as he is the star running back scoring a touchdown. Kirby Smart has the final say with play calling, practice, recruiting, and media interactions.

Offensive philosophy

The NFL draft is a great barometer for Smart's desire to have offensive balance. Thus far, Smart has had six players from his Georgia era selected in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft (Deandre Baker, Mecole Hardman, Roquan Smith, Isaiah Wynn, Sony Michel, and Nick Chubb). The Bulldogs likely have a quarterback, running back, and at least one offensive lineman in the conversation to join that group in the 2020 draft. Georgia is still a run-first team. But, the Bulldogs have made strides toward having a feared passing attack. If teams stack the run against Georgia, the Bulldogs can win with efficient passing. That's the goal of a balanced attack.

Offensive line

Offensive line is where Smart has transformed Georgia most. He, along with Sam Pittman and other recruiters, are on a historic run of signing elite offensive lineman. Players like Jamaree Salyer would start anywhere else in the country. Georgia's offensive linemen are big, strong, and athletic. They physically intimidate and manhandle smaller opponents.

Recruiting

As a whole, Smart has elevated the level of recruiting at UGA. You can easily argue there is more talent on Georgia's offensive line and defensive backfield than the program has ever seen before. Smart is a very charismatic communicator who connects well with teenagers. Smart's best attribute is his authenticity. He is not a salesman with a product. He truly is passionate about UGA, football, and Athens.

Playing style