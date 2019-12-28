NEW ORLEANS – Georgia’s offensive line will feature a new look for Wednesday’s Sugar Bowl against Baylor, but does that spell trouble for the Bulldogs against the Big 12-runner-up Bears?

Sophomore Jamaree Salyer was asked that very question following Saturday’s practice at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

“It’s going to be interesting, there are guys aren’t here for various reasons,” Salyer said. “I respect their reasons but it’s all about the guys who are here. But we’ve gotten better, we’ve really clicked in practice.”

By now, Georgia’s absentees are well known. Both left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Isaiah Wilson declared for the NFL Draft before the start of bowl practice, while right guard Ben Cleveland is not in New Orleans, allegedly due to academic reasons.

The Bulldogs were already without Justin Shaffer, out for the year with a neck injury.

That’s left Salyer at right tackle with Cade Mays taking over at left tackle. Salyer also pegged redshirt freshman Warren Ericson as the top option at right guard after playing in just five games during the regular season.

Trey Hill (center) and Solomon Kindley (left guard) will operate out of their normal positions.

“We’ve got some guys missing, and the guys who are here, we’re being doubted, so why not go play great,” Mays said. “This is a great opportunity to go out and play well.”

Head coach Kirby Smart addressed his offensive line situation on Friday, noting that it’s going to be a great opportunity to show what they can do.

“They have been both working as a tackle the whole time since Andrew [Thomas] and Isaiah [Wilson] made their decisions and we've been rolling guys,” Smart said of Mays and Salyer. “But we’ve had kind of a plethora of guys rotating and rolling through there. Good news is they have got a new coach that has got new energy, and he's been able to work with those guys.”

Smart believes his re-vamped line will do just fine.

“I'm really excited to see those guys play. The unique thing is both those guys have played tackle in games. They've not played tackle together. They've played tackle in games and played against good competition. That's what's great about this game for us. We've got guys who are going to get an opportunity to do things they haven't done.”

Still, it’s not like the Bulldogs haven’t been in this position before.

“It’s very similar to last year. When you think about last year's game, we had guys step up and play big in big moments that had not maybe even played a major role,” he said. “Most of the guys you're going to get to see play in this game have played major roles. They played in games, they've started in games. But the guys that have been on our campus practicing have done a tremendous job.”

Meanwhile, new offensive coach Matt Luke has made a positive impression.

The former head coach at Ole Miss was hired recently as the replacement for Sam Pittman who became the head coach at Arkansas, and per Salyer and Mays, the adjustment has been a smooth one.

“It’s a little different, but he’s an upbeat guy, he has a lot of fun doing what he does and has a lot of fun doing it. I respect him, I respect him a lot. It’s almost like no drop off,” Salyer said. “It was different at first, walking in one day its Coach (Sam) Pittman and the next day it’s Coach Luke. It’s been a quick transition, but we all know this is a business.”

Mays agrees.

“He definitely knows his stuff,” Mays said. “He definitely knows a lot about the game. It’s been great seeing a different coaching style.”