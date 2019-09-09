LAS VEGAS - We’ve been on the road quite a bit over the last week and a half, with stops in Washington D.C., Fresno, California, Salt Lake City, Utah, and, finally, ending at the Polynesian Classic in Vegas. It’s been a chance to see many of the nation’s top players, including over twenty-percent of 2020’s 27 current five-star recruits.

It’s on stretches like this where what that term really means becomes clearer on each stop.

Today, we’ll take a look at five of those vaunted players (we’ll exclude Rakim Jarrett, who doesn’t seem to have Georgia in the running any longer) and what you need to know about their relationship with the Bulldogs as it stands today.