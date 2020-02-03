With last week’s announcement by Daijun Edwards that he was committing to Georgia, the Bulldogs appear set at running back for the upcoming fall. So, let’s examine the current situation. The Bulldogs lost D’Andre Swift to the NFL and Brian Herrien graduated, and while both of those players will certainly be missed, grabbing five-star Kendall Milton as an early enrollee and then adding Edwards should help solidify a position that once again figures to be a strength for next year’s squad. Of the returnees, redshirt sophomore Zamir White figures to be one to watch after leading the team in rushing at Sugar Bowl. Junior James Cook, who many agree has been an underused commodity his first two seasons, will be given a chance to flourish under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Sophomore Kenny McIntosh also opened some eyes in the Sugar Bowl, and will be given plenty of opportunities come spring. He goes from fifth on the depth chart to third.

Zamir White rushed for a career-best 92 yards in Georgia's Sugar Bowl win over Baylor. (Radi Nabulsi)

Zamir White Class Height/Weight Season Highlights Redshirt Sophomore 6-2/215 Will be two-plus years removed from his last ACL surgery. Showed signs in the Sugar Bowl after rushing 18 times for a career-best 92 yards. Finished third on the team in rushing with 78 carries for 408 yards.

My take

Give White a lot of credit. It's one thing to come back from one ACL injury, but two? The North Carolina native continues to prove a lot of people wrong, and is the early favorite to be the starter when Georgia opens the season in Mercedes Benz Stadium against Virginia. Although it remains to be seen if White will ever regain the top-end speed he had before his injuries, further doubting of the redshirt sophomore would be the smartest thing to do. White feels his speed is back, and we will see this spring.

He said it:

“That helped a lot, man. Just being out there, getting in that groove again. It felt great to be out there. I more I ran, the better I felt and the more confident I felt.” — Zamir White on being able to find a rhythm in the Sugar Bowl

James Cook Class Height/Weight Season Highlights Junior 5-11/190 Despite playing in all 14 games, Cook didn't produce a lot of stats, rushing just 31 times for 188 yards. He did catch 16 passes for an additional 132 yards.

My take

Cook was too talented of a player not to get more opportunities than he did last fall. Will that change under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken? I certainly believe so as Cook is dangerous as any player on the team in space. Although Cook doesn't seem to be an every-down player at running back for the Bulldogs at this time, his added value as a slot receiver should ensure him more reps than he received a season ago. It will be interesting to see what he does with additional opportunities.



He said it:

“What you can say is we want the best players in the best opportunity to win and I think each one of those realizes that and acknowledges it. They all have different strengths and we try to use those strengths.” — Kirby Smart last year on Cook

Kenny McIntosh Class Height/Weight Season Highlights Sophomore 6-1/210 Rushed 25 times for 174 yards, an effort that included the team's longest rush of the year (62 yards) against Arkansas State.

My take

McIntosh saw action in all 14 games for the Bulldogs, seeing most of it on special teams, but when he did line up in the Bulldog backfield he certainly enjoyed some positive moments. A former four-star, McIntosh also scored a touchdown in the regular-season finale against Georgia Tech and served as the No. 2 back in the Sugar Bowl behind White. For you older fans, McIntosh reminds me of former Bulldog running back Lars Tate. He could do worse.

Kendall Milton Class Height/Weight Season Highlights Freshman 6-1/220 A five-star performer, Milton enjoyed an impressive but abbreviated senior season at Buchanan High School in California, rushing 124 times for 1,261 yards and 20 touchdowns. Those totals came in what basically were eight games due to a nagging quad injury and splitting carries. The five-star performer averaged 8.2 yards per rush, after a junior campaign that saw him rush 174 times for 1,337 yards and 27 scores.

My take

A big back at 220 pounds, Milton is also faster than some like to give him credit for after being clocked at 4.59 seconds in the 40-yard dash at The Opening. As an early enrollee, Milton will have the opportunity to put his name right into the mix with a strong spring camp. Smart has shown that redshirting freshman running backs is something he simply does not do. Don't be surprised if the California native earns significant playing time pretty quickly this fall.

He said it:

“I’m super pleased to get him. He was one of our leaders in the class, and I’m excited about what he’s going to bring to the table.” — Kirby Smart on Milton

Daijun Edwards (verbal commitment) Class Height/Weight Season Highlights Freshman 5-11/205 According to MaxPreps, Edwards enjoyed a solid senior season for Colquitt County, rushing 165 times for 1008 yards, an average of 6.1 yards per carry and 13 touchdowns.

My take

Edwards pulled the trigger on Georgia last week, seemingly bringing an end to the saga that's surrounded the Bulldogs and five-star tailback Zachary Evans. Although some fans bemoaned the decision, it's likely those same individuals forgot that Edwards was still the No. 139 player in the nation, one who should bring an added degree of toughness to the Bulldog backfield. Comparisons to former Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield are certainly fair.

He said it: