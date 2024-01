Georgia's 2025 defensive back class is back to square one.

Tae Harris decommitted from the Bulldogs on Sunday morning. Harris had been pledged to Georgia since last summer, but now his decommitment leaves the Bulldogs without a defensive back committed in the 2025 class.

Georgia figures to still be a contender for Harris going forward. But now also provides a good opportunity to reset the board for Kirby Smart, Travaris Robinson, Donte Williams, and the rest of the staff.