Rivals recently partnered with Pro Football Focus. We're excited to bring you the premium statistics, week by week. Below: How the Georgia players graded out against Georgia Tech.

For reference: - 60-70 = average numbers for college - 71-84 = above average to great starters - 85+ is elite.

Quarterbacks Name Total Offensive Rating Passing Plays Rating Run Plays Rating J. Fromm * 91.3 91.3 60.0 J. Fields 46.2 50.0 53.2

The full story: Jake Fromm looked near perfect against Georgia Tech and helped put the game away before halftime. Fromm completed 13 of 16 passes for 175 yards and four touchdowns. The sophomore connected with 3 different receivers for touchdowns and was in control for the entirety of the game. Justin Fields didn't have his best game against the Yellow Jackets.

Running Backs Name Total Offensive Rating Passing Plays Rating Run Plays Rating E. Holyfield* 77.8 57.4 76.1 D. Swift 73.1 56.2 72.7 J. Cook 59.2 55.6 60.5 B. Herrien 53.2 56.2 P. Hudson 60.0 59.8

The full story: Elijah Holyfield and D'Andre Swift both seem to be clicking on all cylinders and have become quite the tandem. Holyfield rushed for 79 yards on just 9 carries, which equates to 8.8 yards per carry. Swift led the team with 105 yards on the ground, and both running backs found the end zone. Freshman James Cook also got his fair share of carries with 7 and finished with 46 rushing yards.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends Name Total Offensive Rating Passing Plays Rating Run Block Rating M. Hardman 74.8 73.3 60.4 R. Ridley 62.2 61.6 61.8 T. Simmons * 73.0 69.5 69.8 T. Godwin * 71.0 69.9 60.8 A. Crumpton 70.9 69.5 59.8 J. Holloman 79.7 78.6 61.4 D. Robertson 55.1 56.5 58.7 J. Stanley * 76.0 56.8 60.8 T. Blount 55.9 56.5 60.2 I. Nauta * 72.4 67.8 71.0 C. Woerner 69.9 73.9 57.1 J. Harris 62.6 55.0 67.1 L. Ford 56.8 60.0 57.5

The full story: The wide receivers, led by Jeremiah Holloman and Jayson Stanley, showed that the Georgia Tech defense was no match for lengthy wideouts. Holloman caught another touchdown pass. He's going to have to continue to be the big target for Fromm against Alabama, as the Crimson Tide defensive backs are some of the best in the nation. Stanley started against Georgia Tech and was able to show off his blazing speed in Sanford Stadium one last time. The senior didn't catch a pass, but he did have two rush attempts for 35 yards.

Offensive Line Name Total Offensive Rating Pass Block Rating Run Block Rating A. Thomas * 77.8 83.1 73.3 S. Kindley * 69.8 72.4 68.8 L. Gaillard * 72.2 71.2 68.7 T. Hill * 67.0 64.5 66.0 I. Wilson * 74.8 80.9 70.4 J. Shaffer 61.2 75.7 59.7 D. Hayes 59.7 78.4 56.2 W. Ericson 68.8 72.4 67.6 O. Condon 58.0 74.5 55.4 J. Salyer 60.5 76.4 58.6

The full story: The offensive line did a great job of keeping Fromm and Fields upright and clean. They didn't allow a sack all game. One of the reasons both quarterbacks were able to stay clean was the fact that both tackles, Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson, graded out as the two highest linemen. Wilson's PFF grades continue to increase, and his pass blocking grade is one of the best on the team with a cumulative average of 82.9.

Defensive Line Name Total Defense Run Defense Tackle Rating Pass Rush J. Ledbetter * 65.6 64.5 52.1 63.1 M. Herring * 75.8 66.2 76.5 76.3 M. Barnett * 60.4 60.6 74.7 58.2 M. Carter 60.3 61.7 71.3 56.4 J. Rochester 68.5 67.5 72.9 60.0 T. Clark 74.3 71.6 73.4 59.9 J. Hayes 56.0 56.1 J. Davis 69.0 65.4 44.4 69.5 D. Wyatt 72.6 67.4 70.1 66.4

The full story: Malik Herring started against Georgia Tech for the first time in his career, and the sophomore posted the highest grade of all defensive linemen. Herring's PFF grades continue to increase, and so does his playing time, as the sophomore was on the field for 40 plays. True freshman Jordan Davis's PFF grades definitely aren't the highest of his short career, but it's clear that Davis is making a huge impact on the defensive line. Davis is starting to contribute strongly, and he's going to be a stalwart in the middle of the defensive line for a long time to come.

Linebackers Name Total Defense Run Defense Tackle Rating Pass Rush N. Patrick * 63.6 63.7 76.1 60.0 W. Grant * 72.0 72.4 75.7 59.0 D. Walker * 72.2 72.1 66.7 64.5 J. Taylor 80.7 75.9 79.0 75.0 T. Crowder * 71.9 73.5 80.0 K. Richardson 67.8 60.0 65.2 A. Anderson 77.4 71.0 80.2 69.9 B. Cox 63.0 64.2 74.3 57.2 A. Ojulari 59.0 57.2 C. Tindall 60.2 54.9 73.6 Q. Walker 71.4 69.1 77.8 N. McBride 65.3 63.0

The full story: Juwan Taylor posted his highest grades in total defense, run defense, and pass rush against Georgia Tech and is showing he is peaking at the right time. True freshman Adam Anderson also posted a season-high grade in his tackle rating and was on the field for 17 snaps, his highest of the season. The second-team defense did give up a couple of touchdowns, but the youngsters showed that the future is bright in the linebacker department at Georgia.

Defensive Backs Name Total Defense Run Defense Tackle Rating Coverage D. Baker * 68.0 71.4 73.1 63.1 T. Campbell 82.8 60.0 74.9 80.9 R. LeCounte * 64.6 65.6 76.4 61.7 J.R. Reed * 69.9 74.6 78.3 62.9 W. Poole 48.5 49.4 O. Reese 54.5 58.1 43.5 53.6 T. McGhee * 66.9 68.0 73.5 64.2 M. Webb 65.7 60.0 65.1 E. Stokes 67.1 56.5 70.7 C. Smith 74.5 60.4 76.4 75.1