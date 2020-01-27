As the sports world continues to mourn the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, Georgia basketball assistant John Linehan does so on a level more personal than most.





The first-year Bulldog assistant grew up in Bryant’s hometown of Philadelphia, where the two became friends while playing against each other routinely as high school rivals.

Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, perished Sunday when the helicopter carrying them crashed northwest of Los Angeles.





“We were in-between sessions, and a manager came up and said Kobe Bryant just died. It hit me like a ton of bricks, because I didn’t understand what he said at first; then I just walked off the court and went to my office,” Linehan said Monday. “I turned on the TV and was just frozen. Obviously, everyone knows what he’s done basketball-wise, but he was an incredible person, and just a giant in the world.”





In March of 1996, Linehan’s Chester team took on Bryant’s Lower Merion squad in the PIAA Class 4-A Semifinals in front of 9,000 at Philadelphia’s Palestra Arena. Lower Marion beat Chester 77-69 in overtime. Bryant finished the game with 39 points, with Linehan scoring 14 for Chester.





“He actually ended my high school career,” Linehan said. “They beat us in overtime, and he ended up having, like, 39 points—27 from the free throw line.”





Still, apparently, Bryant was impressed.





Once, Bryant was asked by reporters to name the toughest defender he had faced. The former Lakers great might have offered any number of NBA stars, past or present. Instead, he surprised the room.





“You guys may laugh, but it’s a guy named John Linehan,” Bryant was quoted as saying.

Hearing those words again made Linehan smile.





“Any player as great as he was, saying something like that about you, makes you feel good. It’s an extreme honor,” Linehan said. “It’s followed me throughout my whole career, and it’s helped me a lot. I can only thank him so much for what he’s done to help me throughout my life.”





Linehan said he and Bryant played against other on numerous occasions. They were once even roommates during summer league ball.





“He was just different. His approach to everything was different,” Linehan said. “I remember a time when we were in AAU, he was my roommate on the road. I was a typical, 16-, 17-year old guy in a hotel, away from home, and I wanted to have fun. You want to play video games, you want to walk the streets, maybe go to the mall.





“It was around 8, 8:30 and it was lights out. We were in a hotel, we were young, and I asked Kobe, why we got to go to bed so early?





"We had a big matchup the next morning; Tim Thomas was one of the top high school players at the time, and that was our matchup. But Kobe wanted to be rested and energized, and he came out the next morning and put on a show. My point is, his approach to the game of basketball and game of life were just like that. It was about business early on, and that’s something that always stuck out to me.”





Linehan was no slouch on the court himself. Considered one of the nation’s premiere defensive players during his career at Providence, Linehan holds the Division I record for steals at 385, and was the consensus National Defensive Player of the Year in the Big East in both 2001 and 2002. He led the Big East in steals during three of his four years at the school.





Linehan said he hadn’t spoken to Bryant recently. The player’s death also hit members of the Georgia basketball team hard, he pointed out.





“Kobe, to those guys, was like Michael Jordan was to us. He was their Michael,” Linehan said. “When they found out, obviously I was in another space myself, but you could hear guys like Anthony (Edwards) say, ‘I wanted to be like him,’ when he was growing up. So, it affects us all, and more so those guys who looked up to him.”