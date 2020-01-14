Following last night’s release of the final AP Poll for the 2019 season, UGASports has compiled below an updated version of a similar analysis we’ve posted in previous years. Ours asks whether there’s a correlation between the yearly team recruiting rankings of Rivals and the annual final AP Poll.

Beginning with Rivals’ initial team rankings in 2002, and for each subsequent year through 2019, we awarded “Rivals points” as conducted for the AP Poll, allocating 25 points for a No. 1 team recruiting ranking, 24 points for a No. 2, etc. The result was Rivals’ 18-year team recruiting rankings (left). Likewise, for the final AP Poll beginning in 2002 and through the recently released poll, we awarded points as mentioned, resulting in what is the final AP Poll’s 18-year rankings from 2002 through 2019 (right):

Beyond the top 10, but for the FBS overall, is there any type of relationship between the Rivals team recruiting rankings and the final AP rankings?

Granted, there are the likes of Oregon, Wisconsin, and Boise State—FBS programs that have somewhat defied over the last two decades any correlation between recruiting rankings and final polls—along with the likes of the opposite extreme: Florida State, Tennessee, and Miami (FL). Still, these programs are only outliers. For the vast majority of FBS programs, there’s a high correlation between where a particular team ranked in recruiting and where the same team ranked in the final AP Poll.

We’ve explained the correlation coefficient here before. Here it is again, in a nutshell: It’s a number between −1 and +1 calculated as to represent the dependence of two variables or sets of data. The nearer the coefficient is to -1, the more negative the correlation between the two sets of numbers. The closer the coefficient is to +1, the more positive the correlation between the two sets of numbers.

In this case, the two sets of data are the point totals for the Rivals recruiting rankings and the AP Poll over the last 18 years for all FBS programs, resulting in a correlation coefficient of 0.812, or what is considered a very strong relationship.

For those thinking that perhaps it takes a year or two for a recruiting class to fully make its impact on the field, we also staggered the measuring of the two data sets (e.g., a one-year stagger didn’t measure the two sets straight up—both sets from 2002-2019—but rather measured the Rivals recruiting rankings from 2002-2018 staggered with the AP Poll from 2003-2019).

In addition, realizing the smaller the sample size, the less likelihood of a strong relationship between the Rivals recruiting rankings and AP Poll, we compared the two sets of data for three different time periods: Period 1 (considers the Rivals and AP rankings for the entirety, 2002-2019), Period 2 (roughly the last half of Period 1), and Period 3 (roughly the last half of Period 2, or just the last several years).

No matter the sample size (number of years), or if there is a one- or two-year stagger—and even for the most extreme of comparisons (Rivals rankings from 2015-2017 to AP Poll from 2017-2019)—there’s a high correlation (higher than .700 in every case) between where a particular team ranked in recruiting and where the same team ranked in the final AP Poll.

(For each cell, the years measured for Rivals team recruiting rankings, RR, is followed by the years measured for the AP Poll, AP, and, lastly, the correlation coefficient between the two.)