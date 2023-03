As the 2025 cycle comes into focus, Jared Smith has emerged as one of Georgia's top EDGE targets in the class.

The defensive end from Birmingham is the No. 2 weakside defensive end and No. 23 overall prospect in the class. In the early stages of his recruitment, Georgia has emerged as one of the favorites.

Smith returned to Athens on March 18. UGASports caught up with him to get his thoughts on that visit