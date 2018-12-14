The NCAA’s new rule on redshirts has definitely been a blessing for coaches such as Georgia’s Kirby Smart.

For those who might be coming in late this season, athletes who play in a minimum of four games or less are able to keep a year’s eligibility and redshirt. This is in sharp contrast to previous seasons, when even getting in one game would cost you a season of potential playing time.

With only the Sugar Bowl against Texas remaining, we now have a clear idea of who the Bulldogs will be redshirting for 2018, who still has an opportunity to see action against the Longhorns, and what players will have to remain on the sideline to keep their redshirt intact.

Redshirt-eligible freshmen

● WR Tommy Bush: Bush has played in just two games for the Bulldogs, seeing action against Austin Peay and UMass. He does not have a reception.

● OL Owen Condon: Condon saw backup work at right tackle, getting in against Vanderbilt, UMass, and Georgia Tech. With one game to go, Condon can play against Texas and still be a redshirt freshman next fall.

● OL Warren Ericson: Like Condon, Ericson also played against Vanderbilt, UMass, and Georgia Tech. Ericson has practiced at both center and guard for the Bulldogs.

● TE John FitzPatrick: The former Marist standout has played in two games—Austin Peay and Middle Tennessee. He didn't catch a pass, but coaches think highly of the 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end who figures to get plenty of opportunities next fall.

● RB Zamir White: White did not play after suffering an ACL tear for the second time in a year. Kirby Smart has said that White’s rehab is progressing on schedule. Our sources say he is moving well and is looking strong.

● DB Divaad Wilson: Wilson has actually been cleared for practice and has been doing so for the better part of a month after tearing his ACL. He could play against the Longhorns and keep his redshirt.

● LB Azeez Ojulari: Ojulari is another player coming off an ACL injury that he suffered in high school, but he did manage to see action in two games. He played against Middle Tennessee and Georgia Tech, actually recording a tackle for lost yardage against the Blue Raiders.

● WR Kearis Jackson: Unlike his other freshmen counterparts, Jackson has played in four games. If coaches intend for him to redshirt, they won’t be able to play the former Peach County standout against the Longhorns. He didn't catch a pass in his four games, but did rush for six yards against Middle Tennessee.

Scholarship veterans with four games or less

● LB Jaden Hunter: Hunter was unable to redshirt as a freshman in 2017 after playing in one game. But after getting in just two games this fall, he qualifies for 2018 under the new rule.

● OL D’Marcus Hayes: Although he's played in just four games, Hayes redshirted in 2017 after signing with the Bulldogs out of junior college, so he has used his option. He'll be a senior next fall.

● DB Ameer Speed: Speed is a sophomore who played in 11 games as a true freshman, but an injury (sources say to his hand) basically ended his season after he appeared in just two games. Speed can use this year as a redshirt if he and coaches desire.

● WR Matt Landers: Landers has played in four games, but since he redshirted as a freshman, is unable to do so this year. He will be a redshirt sophomore in 2019.

● DL Justin Young: Injuries have plagued Young who has seen action in just one game. He will move on after the Sugar Bowl.

Note: All other freshmen have played in five or more games.

Key Bulldogs not eligible for a redshirt

● DL David Marshall (six games played), DB Christopher Smith (five games played), WR Demetris Robertson (nine games played), DL Netori Johnson (five games played).