Happy Independence Day!

Today is a day that many Americans celebrate as the time where the original colonies gained independence from Great Britian. UGASports wanted to celebrate as well by remembering former Bulldogs. We could have picked players that went to Charlotte’s Independence High School such as: Joe Cox, Mohamed Massaquoi, Mario Raley among others. Instead, we went with former Georgia greats with the names “Red”, “White” and “Blue”.

Some names were close to those colors, but did not make the cut such as two-sport great Buck Belue, big offensive lineman Josh Billue and former Gym Dog Kristi Bluett. Also, baseball standout Jim Redfearn did not make the list despite going 18-0 for the 1908 Georgia squad (no word if Anthony Dasher was covering the team back then). Those 18 wins are still a single-season record for the red and black.

Here are the ones who did make the cut…

RED

The first athlete chosen in this list is baseball letterman Red Cross. Not much recorded info is on the Bulldog except that he played baseball in 1936 under Vernon “Catfish” Smith. The team went 9-11 that season, but had a pair of wins over Florida and Clemson. To be honest, I really don't know what happened to him, but I would like to think he ended up in the medical field.

Another name is former men’s basketball coach, Harbin “Red” Lawson. Lawson led Georgia hoops from 1951 to 1965. His teams struggled as he went 112-241. The 112 wins are the fourth most in Georgia history for a men’s basketball coach. He also coached Zippy Morocco, who was the Bulldogs’ first All-American in that sport.

WHITE

Many more choses with this name – W.P. White was a coach that not many know, but is an answer to a trivia question. White was the head coach of Georgia’s baseball team from 1921 to 1933. In 1933, he became the first head coach to win the SEC in baseball. For his efforts, he was named the SEC Coach of the Year that season. His winning percentage of .687 (224-100-7) is currently the fifth highest among SEC baseball head coaches with at least 100 games coached and a minimum of five seasons in charge.

Mike White is currently the top dawg in the world of UGA men’s basketball. White’s Bulldogs went 16-16 in his inaugural season. The 16 wins were a ten-game improvement for the Dawgs’ performance a season earlier. The ten-win improvement was the second highest increase among Power Five programs.

Another roundball great was Herb White. The “Elevator” lettered for the Dawgs from 1968 to 1970. His 14 assists against Vanderbilt in 1970 is still the second most ever in a game for a Georgia player. The number 14 also represented the round he was picked in the 1970 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. He played 38 games in the NBA during the 1970-71 season with such teammates “Pistol” Pete Maravich and Lou Hudson.

Aron White was a tight end for the Dawgs from 2008-11 hailing from Missouri. This Bulldog was a leader on-and-off the field. He was the student commencement speaker at the UGA graduation. On the gridiron, he caught just 34 career receptions, but ten went for touchdowns including a memorable one against New Mexico State where he leaped over a xylophone and got stuck in the hedges.