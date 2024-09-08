Recruits react to Georgia's win over Tennessee Tech

UGASports spoke with several Geeorgia targets following the Bulldogs' 48-3 win over Tennessee Tech.
Click here to read all of the updates we have gathered on the Vault.
UGASports spoke with several Geeorgia targets following the Bulldogs' 48-3 win over Tennessee Tech.
Click here to read all of the updates we have gathered on the Vault.
Georgia is preparing once again to defend Jalen Milroe and Alabama.
WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.
WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.
WATCH and/or READ Kirby Smart's Monday press conference ahead of the Alabama game.
UGASports delivers the key points from Arian Smith's press conference on Monday.
Georgia is preparing once again to defend Jalen Milroe and Alabama.
WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.
WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.