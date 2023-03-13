Spring breaks are going on around the country but there is still a ton of recruiting news to catch up on as many top recruits are still hitting the road. Here’s the latest in this week’s Recruiting Rumor Mill:



Oklahoma continues to be a major player for the Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Hillcrest four-star cornerback and a recent visit to Norman went great especially since he thinks the coaching staff is so personable and they pitched how he’d be a great fit in that defense. The Sooners, Florida State, Tennessee and Auburn are the four programs to watch closest in his recruitment.



*****

Maybe Georgia wins out here as the Bulldogs are considered to have an edge with Ohio State and Clemson pushing hard among others but the word is that Bolden absolutely loved his recent visit to Arkansas a whole lot. The high four-star athlete from Buford, Ga., spent a lot of quality time with other players from the Atlanta area and then hit it off with coach Sam Pittman and assistants Marcus Woodson, Travis Williams and Deron Wilson.

*****

Indiana is “towards the top of the list” for the three-star quarterback from Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove and the Hoosiers could look even better after a recent visit to Bloomington. The pitch from the Indiana coaches is that they like everything they’ve seen from the local prospect and while Cherry is planning some other visits, Indiana has to like its spot.

*****

There is a lot of chatter that Florida State is absolutely the team to beat for the four-star offensive tackle but don’t count out Georgia here as the Bulldogs might be stronger than some people think. The Seminoles are close to home for the Pensacola (Fla.) Pine Forest standout and he’s developed a great bond with position coach Alex Atkins but Georgia is also very much in the picture.

*****

Getting an offer from Alabama has always been a “dream” for the 2025 running back from Quitman, Miss., so the Crimson Tide should definitely be considered a front-runner early in his recruitment. Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas A&M and USC are the other standouts. This past weekend, Dear visited Florida State and Florida.



*****

The North Carolina coaching staff made it clear that Ferguson was not only wanted in Chapel Hill, he was needed there to come in for the Tar Heels and make an instant impact. From spending time with the coaches to seeing a basketball game at North Carolina, it definitely left an impact on the four-star cornerback from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson but his commitments to LSU still stands.

*****

Playing as a freshman and the whole concept of play early, graduate early and go to the NFL was an important message for Frazier during his recent trip to LSU. The four-star offensive tackle from Austin (Texas) Vandegrift had an excellent time in Baton Rouge and has really hit it off with that coaching staff after meeting with them multiple times. Frazier is a Michigan legacy though and it’s believed the Wolverines do sit in a strong position as the four-star looks to release a top five in April.

*****

Miami coach Mario Cristobal and assistant coach Joe Salave’a made a huge impression on Franklin during his recent trip to Miami and it’s a big reason why the Hurricanes look strong in his recruitment at this point. The three-star defensive tackle from River Ridge (La.) John Curtis felt the love at Miami and so it will stay as one of the frontrunners in his recruitment although Florida State, LSU and Grambling are also high.

*****

The 2026 receiver from Boynton Beach (Fla.) Somerset Academy is already making the rounds with a recent stop at Miami, new offers from LSU and Louisville and a trip to Florida State which definitely made a major impression. The Seminoles have already offered and coach Mike Norvell’s honesty and the coaches telling him he’s already on the radar and they’re going to recruit him hard in the coming years made an impression. The Hurricanes, Pitt, Indiana and now LSU could be others to watch.

*****

Colorado, LSU, Minnesota, Missouri and Oregon is the top five for the four-star defensive tackle from St. Louis (Mo.) Hazelwood Central but after a recent visit back to Columbia, the Tigers could have the edge at this point. During the visit, Gray saw how he would be coached by position coach Al Davis and other Missouri coaches. He loves the family atmosphere there and now he “understands the program more” it should be watched even more closely.

*****

The 2025 four-star linebacker from Buford, Ga., committed to Georgia in December and it looked like his recruitment might be wrapped up but after a visit to Texas A&M that might not be the case. Perlotte absolutely loved his time in College Station, the coaches made it clear how badly they want him to play for the Aggies and now playing there is “definitely on top of my mind,” so it will be something to watch.

*****

Iowa, Nebraska, Penn State and Kansas State are the four standouts for the three-star offensive tackle from Omaha (Neb.) Central and while the local Huskers might have a slight edge, Iowa definitely left an impression during a recent visit. Not only did Pyfrom like his interactions with coach Kirk Ferentz but he hit it off with position coach George Barnett and his philosophy on coaching linemen as well.

*****

The initial plan was for Riggins to visit LSU but after Texas A&M’s coaching staff was in more contact, the 2025 four-star linebacker decided to return to College Station - and it was a great trip. It was the first time the Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff took his mother to A&M and they “treated her like family right away.” The Aggies are definitely a major player here with Oklahoma, Texas and others.

*****

One of the most important aspects of Smith’s recent visit to Alabama was to meet new assistant coach Robert Bala along with his desire to spend time with coach Nick Saban and that was definitely an impactful part of the trip. The Crimson Tide definitely left a major impression on the four-star linebacker from Jasper, Texas but the word is Texas A&M still looks best with Texas, Oklahoma and others also involved.

*****

Auburn figures to be one of the big-time favorites for Swain and he’ll be back on The Plains soon for a spring practice with Alabama, Georgia and Florida State as other schools to watch but Tennessee is now on his mind as well. His second trip to Knoxville went really great, he loves the winning environment there now and Swain was courted by a handful of coaches while there who made it clear they need pass rushers like him. It might be tough to beat Auburn but Tennessee is making it interesting.

*****

Oregon is definitely a front-runner in Swanson’s recruitment as the Ducks have been recruiting him very hard, making him a top priority and the four-star tight end from Laguna Beach, Calif., has definitely taken notice. A prospect who plans to play one season of college football and then do his LDS mission, BYU and Utah are two others to watch and Texas intrigues him a ton as well.

*****

There has been chatter that Oregon would be hard to topple for the high four-star linebacker from Conroe (Texas) Oak Ridge and that could definitely still be the case but now it could be a two-horse race after Williams visited Alabama. He loved the competitive atmosphere in Tuscaloosa and the supportive community but what really sold the Crimson Tide for him were his interactions with the players.

*****

USC makes a whole lot of sense for the four-star cornerback from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco but Williams will be making a trip through the Southeast soon and the chatter is that Ohio State is really where Williams wants to play. There has not been much talk about the Buckeyes and Williams but things could be trending that way soon.

*****