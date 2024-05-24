Even though June is the blockbuster month in recruiting there is still important news coming out this week and so a second Recruiting Rumor Mill is needed. Here’s the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.

Georgia, Clemson, South Carolina, Florida, Louisville, Florida State, Michigan State and Auburn are the programs standing out most to the four-star defensive back who had been committed to Tennessee but a new offer from the Bulldogs could be a game-changer. Georgia is “the standard right now” and with the Carrollton, Ga., standout playing only a couple hours away that offer was definitely big and could be one to watch.

The four-star offensive tackle from Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest has more than 20 offers but right now Auburn, Stanford, Michigan, Oklahoma and Missouri in “no order” are the programs standing out most. Babalola recently visited Auburn and loved seeing how the players and coaches interacted with each other.

Florida State has shown the most love throughout his recruitment with LSU, Georgia, Ohio State and others involved, but Oregon should absolutely be watched especially after his recent visit to Eugene and move to Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman. Carrington loved the coaching staff at Oregon and how it showed using him in different defensive schemes. Things went so well the 2026 four-star is expected to visit again in mid-June.

Oklahoma State, SMU, Kansas, Baylor and Houston are the programs that have or will get official visits from Cooper and a recent trip to SMU made a big impression on the four-star receiver from Cibolo (Texas) Steele. The attention to detail is a big factor and all the momentum the Mustangs have going into the ACC is a big deal as well.

The top list has changed numerous times for the four-star receiver from Houston (Texas) North Shore but two programs have now emerged as the front-runners with Alabama and Colorado making the biggest impression. Other visits should happen as well especially through June but that late-month trip to Boulder should definitely be watched closely.

Auburn has been considered the front-runner for the four-star safety from Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson and that could still be the case but Georgia is “turning heads” after Fegans took a recent visit to Athens. Clemson, Alabama and LSU are also high for Fegans but this feels like a case of whether Auburn can hold off Georgia at this point.

Other programs could be getting involved but it looks as if Oregon State is going to be the team to beat for the three-star defensive end from Mukilteo (Wash.) Kamiak especially after a recent visit to Corvallis. What Hernandez liked most about the new Beavers’ staff is that it made it clear he was a top priority in this class and that could go a long way.

UCLA, Stanford, Utah, Texas and USC are all visits that have happened or will happen for the high three-star linebacker from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman and the Bruins could have gotten a significant jumpstart after he was in Westwood over the weekend. McComber hit it off with new coach DeShaun Foster and numerous defensive coaches at UCLA so the bar is definitely high.

The four-star receiver from Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy had a great visit to SMU, loved the message that the coaching staff is trying to build a team filled with Dallas-area players and the Mustangs throw the ball a ton so that cannot hurt. But there are some very major players involved here. Ohio State, Texas, USC and Florida State are the four others to watch at this point in McCuthcheon’s recruitment.

Perhaps no running back has had a busier few months adding offers than the Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School standout as Mills-Knight now has more than 30. But there are a handful standing out that could land him in the end. Miami, Alabama, Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Auburn along with Ohio State and Missouri are the top ones to watch.

The high three-star defensive end from Matthews (N.C.) Weddington still has a long list as his next position coach is going to play a big consideration. A recent visit to Oregon definitely stood out and could have pushed the Ducks higher. Odom was told he’s Oregon's top guy on the defensive line. He loves the staff continuity there and that could be something to watch. USC, Ohio State, George, UCLA, Alabama and Auburn are some others to watch.

Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas are all involved in Orogbo’s recruitment but if SMU has a real chance to land the four-star defensive end from Houston (Texas) Hastings it’s because of how much love and attention it is pouring into him. Orogbo was impressed with how much love SMU’s coaches showed during a recent visit and how much they talked up their programs for life after football.

The Oregon legacy has been committed to the Ducks since July and was one of the lead recruiters this past weekend when he especially worked hard on flipping 2026 four-star WR Jonah Smith from UCLA and getting four-star WR Michael Terry from San Antonio (Texas) Alamo Heights. He has Texas, Texas A&M, Nebraska and others involved as well. There is also some chatter that the Ducks and Smith are working hard on five-star RB Jordon Davison as it’s believed Ohio State has the edge there right now.

A July 13 commitment is coming up for Smith as Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Auburn have emerged as the front-runners and the strong feeling is that the Bulldogs are way out in front at this point. The Atlanta Westlake standout recently had a great trip back to Athens and hit it off with coach Kirby Smart and assistants Mike Bobo and James Coley during the Scavenger Hunt.

The five-star receiver who had been committed to Texas A&M and Colorado earlier in his recruitment is taking only three official visits this summer – and those schools could be the front-runners but others are definitely in the mix as well. The Naples (Fla.) First Baptist Academy standout will be at South Carolina, Ole Miss and then Ohio State to close out the month. Other trips are expected during his senior season.

Oregon, Washington, Stanford, Texas and Penn State are among the favorites for the four-star receiver from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco but once Ohio State offered in recent days the Buckeyes shot to the top of the list. Williams loves position coach Brian Hartline and the development in Columbus and so if the interest stays high, Ohio State could be the team to beat.

