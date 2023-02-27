Visits are being planned for March and there is all kinds of news to unpack in this week’s Recruiting Rumor Mill:



A Texas commit since late 2021, Allen reopened his recruitment over the weekend and the word is Alabama, USC and LSU look best for the four-star cornerback from Aledo, Texas. Michigan State and Mississippi State could be two others to watch but it sounds like the Crimson Tide, Trojans and Tigers are definitely the front-runners now.



*****

A Florida commit since mid-September, Bowens remains locked in with the Gators but now there is significant competition to consider. Georgia recently offered and the North Palm Beach (Fla.) Benjamin School standout is interested. Plus, now an offer has come from Ohio State and the word is Bowens is planning a visit to Columbus. Florida still has Bowens in the class and that might not change but other heavy hitters should be watched as well.

*****

Georgia and Alabama could still be at the top of Calhoun’s list but there are definitely other contenders as the four-star offensive lineman from Roswell (Ga.) Centennial has plans to see Tennessee and Texas this summer and then Miami and Ohio State are also very much in the picture.

*****

The three-star offensive tackle from Vancouver (Wash.) Evergreen remains committed to Oregon even though he was close with Adrian Klemm, who left for a job in the NFL, but a new offer from Georgia makes things a whole lot more interesting. With the offer from the Bulldogs, Crader could visit Athens but he’s still working on a date. It’s certainly a development to watch for the Pacific Northwest standout.

*****

After being committed to TCU since a few days before Christmas, Davila backed off his pledge in recent days and now the feeling is that Purdue could be the team to beat. The Boilermakers are definitely in it since he has a great relationship with those coaches but Miami should not be counted out yet especially because of his relationship with new offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson and others could pop up as well.



*****

The three-star defensive end from Buford, Ga., will visit Michigan during his spring break in mid-March but he’s also closely watching rumors about defensive coordinator Jesse Minter interviewing for NFL jobs. Dillard has hit it off especially with Minter in Ann Arbor and it’s the reason why the Wolverines are so high on his list.

*****

Ohio State has moved to the top of Fasusi’s list after the Buckeyes offered in recent days with the high-end football and the medical program in Columbus. Texas A&M is also very high for the 2025 offensive tackle from Lewisville, Texas as the Aggies and Buckeyes could battle it out early on. Oklahoma, LSU, TCU, Florida State and Texas Tech are others to watch.



*****

Georgia is believed to have the inside edge for the 2025 defensive tackle from Savannah (Ga.) Savannah Christian School but South Carolina and others will definitely be in the mix and his first visit in March could be huge. Griffin is going to be at Alabama on March 4 and that could move the Crimson Tide even higher on his list but the feeling right now is that the Bulldogs look strongest.

*****

Texas A&M, Kentucky, Ole Miss and South Carolina have all offered in recent days and the high three-star receiver from Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Catholic is staying open to every school but a big round of visits could be coming up. Duke, North Carolina, Florida State, Penn State, Alabama, UCF, USF, Auburn and Rutgers could be receiving visits from Grimsley this offseason.

*****

South Carolina and Florida State are getting more involved with the 2025 running back from Honea Path (S.C.) Belton-Honea Path after he rushed for 1,230 yards and 16 touchdowns in his sophomore season. Henderson already has offers from Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Liberty, Charlotte and Coastal Carolina but an offer from either the Gamecocks or Seminoles could be a game-changer.

*****

The 2025 safety from Pittsburg, Calif., who reminds us of Jevon Holland (who was also from Northern California) is still figuring out a list of favorites but important visits are coming up with USC, Georgia, Michigan, Texas and Oklahoma as strong possibilities once the dead period is over. The Trojans could have a slight edge at this point.

*****

The Atlanta (Ga.) Mays defensive end is closing in on a dozen offers but so far there are two standouts in North Carolina and Tennessee. Other SEC programs are also involved and Johnson is also receiving more interest but the Tar Heels and Volunteers look best at this point.

*****

His brother signed with Ohio State this recruiting cycle and the Buckeyes will clearly be a contender for the 2025 four-star quarterback but a huge round of visits will be coming up during his spring break week. The Findlay, Ohio standout will see Kentucky, Clemson, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida which could help figure out his recruitment further.

*****

A lot was made about Raiola making another trip to Nebraska over the weekend but the word is he and his father were in town to have a “boys weekend” with Raiola’s uncle, Donovan, and his sons and it wasn’t necessarily a recruiting trip. The five-star quarterback did go to the Nebraska basketball game and getting more familiar with Lincoln didn’t hurt (plus the Huskers are definitely a contender with Georgia, USC and others) but this was more of a personal trip than anything.

*****

The three-star defensive end from St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet is quickly adding offers and wants to remain open to all programs but two programs to watch are getting visits in March. Redd will be at Oklahoma the first weekend of March and then the 6-foot-4, 220-pound recruit will see Kansas State at the end of the month as no clear leader has emerged yet.

*****

Cincinnati, Penn State, Auburn and Minnesota have been some early standouts for the four-star receiver from Nappanee (Ind.) Northwood but a flood of major offers in recent days could change things. Georgia will “absolutely” join Tuggle’s top list after the Bulldogs offered and even newer offers from Florida, Miami, Colorado and Wisconsin should be watched as well.

*****

The 2025 wide receiver from Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside has Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Missouri as some early standouts but other big visits are coming up in the spring. Trips to Knoxville and Gainesville will definitely happen, Vickerson is going to Arkansas in mid-March, Tennessee in late March and then Missouri in early April.

*****