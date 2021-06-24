Recruiting Notes - Covert Visits, Arch Manning, Camp Standouts, and more

This June, coming on the heels of an extended dead period in recruiting, has been fast-paced. Camps, 7-on-7s, and visits have been packed into the month in a way that has not been seen before. Each day is generating new developments and details on the recruiting front for Georgia. Today, UGASports brings you a download of recruiting notes gathered over the last couple of days, including an offer in the Class of 2023 and one of the top targets in the Class of 2022 making an unannounced visit to Athens.

Go here for all the news

NOT A MEMBER?

Get your first year of UGASports for just $20.21.

That's 80% off the normal price.

Go here: https://uga.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=UGA2021…

Promo Code: UGA2021