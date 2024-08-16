Recruiting intel: Buzz on blue-chip DL, Auburn and Georgia flip targets
GEORGIA -- Football season has arrived in the Southeast. As high school season kicks off, here is the latest in and around several of the nation's best defensive linemen and a few more blue-chipper...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news