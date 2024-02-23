Five games into the season and Georgia’s bats continue to be the top story.

History is being made.

With Friday’s 15-5 rout of Northern Kentucky, the Bulldogs set a school record by becoming the first Georgia squad to score 10 or more runs in its first five games.

The contest was called after the top of the seventh due to the 10-run rule, the third such victory for the Bulldogs this year.

“That’s pretty cool,” said outfielder Clayton Chadwick, a transfer from Sam Houston State. “It’s so competitive with all these good guys around you, who can do the same things as the guy next to them. We’re making the most of our opportunities.”

It did not take the Bulldogs long for their bats to make a statement.

Georgia sent 14 batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring 10. Home runs by Dylan Goldstein and Dillon Carter keyed the inning.

“It’s hard to ever envision a 10-run first, but we had a good plan against this guy. Coach (Will) Coggin, Coach (Josh) Simpson, and Coach (Brock) Bennett have been working the hitters really hard, and we had a good plan. We came out and executed that plan.”

The Bulldogs started quickly.

A two-run double by Logan Jordan followed by an RBI single by Henry Hunter and a two-run triple by Fernando Gonzalez shot Georgia to 5-0 before Carter strolled to the plate with a runner on.

Carter lined a shot to left on which Colton Kucera made a diving try, only to have the ball hit off his glove and roll to the corner.

Unfortunately, Kucera did not move.

The Norse left fielder lay on the field as Carter strolled around the bases for an inside-the-park home run as trainers rushed to the field.

Kucera eventually walked off under his own power, but with an EMS personnel holding his left arm.

After a five-minute delay, the Bulldogs went back to work with Dylan Goldstein ultimately crushing a three-run homer for a 10-0 lead.

The outburst was the first 10-run inning for the Bulldogs at Foley Field since 2020 against UMass.

Starter Tanner Gillis was charged with all 10 of the runs.

Dylan Goldstein drove in four runs for the Bulldogs, with Jordan and Chadwick going 3-for-4 and 3-for-5, respectively, for the Bulldogs who outhit Northern Kentucky (2-3) 14-6.

The top four in Georgia’s lineup – Slate Alford, Charlie Condon, Goldstein, and Jordan – went a combined 7-for-15 with six RBI and eight runs scored.

“You look at what those guys are doing with the bats, it starts with Slate, he’s really coming into his own. When he starts hitting balls backside, I get really excited. If good things aren’t happening now, they’re coming really quick,” Johnson said. “Charlie is Charlie. You look at Dylan Goldstein, he hit a homer today and got hit by two pitches. It’s all the little things for him, and Logan had another good hit up the middle. Those guys right there, you’re going to pick your poison.”

On the mound, Charlie Goldstein (2-0) gave Johnson his second excellent start in as many games.

The senior allowed just one run on two hits, with two walks and seven strikeouts in five innings before he was taken out to start the sixth after throwing 83 pitches.

“I definitely think there are some things to work on. I definitely think that my strike percentage is a little low; I’d like to pound the strike zone a little bit better and get ahead in counts,” Goldstein said. “For the future, I need to do better at that.”

Blake Gillespie followed but wasn’t quite so fortunate.

The Norse touched the sophomore up for four runs, including a pair of two-run homers, including one by Jake Paulick who went deep for the second time in the game.

Brian Zeldin pitched a scoreless seventh in what was the game’s final inning, walking one and striking out one.

