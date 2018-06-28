Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-28 00:53:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Recently offered JUCO DT Savion Williams on Georgia, official visit plans

Sigq4wq652igtfg4uwqc
For Tray Scott, the junior college recruiting route may provide answers in 2019.
Radi Nabulsi
Jake Reuse • UGASports.com
@ReuseRecruiting
Staff
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

It's been slim pickings for the Bulldogs at the defensive tackle position thus far in 2019, as targets such as C.J. Clark, Antonio Alfano, and Derek Green have chosen to look elsewhere.That being t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}