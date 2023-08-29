ESPN's Rece Davis joins Jim Donnan and Dayne Young to preview the 2023 college football season. He offers perspective about the battle between Alabama and LSU in the SEC West. He ranks the top contenders for Georgia in the SEC East.

Rece Davis has Michigan at the top of his preseason poll. He said the unknown at quarterback is the primary reason for why he has Georgia ranked in the second slot.

"I just want to see the quarterback play," Davis said. "That's all. I did the same thing with Ohio State and Alabama."

Davis praised the depth and talent on Georgia's roster and said that is the reason the schedule looks so manageable.

"It is almost impossible to see anybody on Georgia's schedule prior to the calendar turning to November who can even take advantage of Georgia trying to give them a game," Davis said.

Kirby Smart was recently a guest on Davis' ESPN podcast. Davis shared how his constant desire to be present in the moment makes Smart able to sustain Georgia's championship level.

"He does a remarkable job of wanting to achieve right now," Davis said.



