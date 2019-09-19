We went over 150 posts in our most recent recruiting chat on the Vault this afternoon.

Missed it? We've got the full thread right here, with multiple five-star updates, 2021 talk, and everything in between for the Bulldogs.

Want to ask a question but not a member?

Sign up today for 50% off your first year plus FREE GEAR credit at the UGA fan shop.

NEW USERS: https://uga.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=BEATND

RETURNING USERS: https://uga.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=BEATND