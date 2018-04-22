OXFORD, MISS-----Seventh-ranked Ole Miss swept a doubleheader over No. 19 Georgia Saturday at Swayze Field, winning 8-4 and 5-2 to claim the series two games to one.

The Bulldogs (27-13, 10-8 SEC) concluded an 11-game stretch against ranked opponents Saturday, the longest by any SEC team this season, and they went 5-6 in that time.

“Our margin for error in these games is not much, and the next step forward for us is to win a road series against a very good team,” said head coach Scott Stricklin. “We’ve had our chances the last few weeks but let a couple slip away but you have to credit the teams we’re playing too. Today, Ole Miss took advantage of some extra outs, and we did not have enough good at bats in RBI situations. You have to play really good baseball when you’re facing ranked teams, and I thought we did Friday but not so much on Saturday. Ole Miss is a good team, especially at home, and we just didn’t get it done Saturday.”

In game one, a crowd of 10,471 saw the Rebels even the series with an 8-4 victory. Georgia sophomore Aaron Schunk provided the Bulldogs with a 1-0 lead with a two-out, solo home run in the fourth. It was his first of the season, the second of his career, and it extended his hitting streak to seven games. The Rebels had just turned their third double play of the contest. Ole Miss tied the game in the fourth without getting a hit after a pair of walks, a hit by pitch and a sacrifice fly.

In the fifth, Georgia regained a 2-1 edge. Tucker Maxwell drew a one-out walk, and then with one out, he stole second and the throw sailed into centerfield allowing him to advance to third. Cam Shepherd delivered an RBI-single. The Rebels answered again in their half of the inning, scoring four runs on four hits to take a 5-2 lead. Georgia got a run back in the sixth on an RBI-single by Adam Sasser and another run the ninth on an RBI-single by Tucker Bradley while the Rebels scored one in the sixth and two in the eighth for the final.

Ole Miss starter Brady Fiegl pitched 5.1 innings for the win to improve to 7-2 while Georgia freshman Emerson Hancock dropped to 4-3 after allowing four runs on five hits in 4.1 innings. Will Stokes pitched the final 3.2 innings for the Rebels for his first save of the year.

In game two, the Rebels defeated Georgia 5-2 to improve to 32-9 overall and 10-8 in the SEC. Ole Miss grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second compliments of a solo home run by Chase Cockrell and an RBI-double by Tyler Keenan off freshman Ryan Webb. Georgia missed a scoring opportunity in the fourth as the first two Bulldogs reached but a pickoff at second and the Rebels threw out a runner at home kept Georgia off the scoreboard. In the fifth, Ole Miss scored three more times including Golsan with another home run, a two-run shot to make it 5-0. In the seventh, Sasser drew a leadoff walk and later scored on a two-out wild pitch by Matt Cioffi.

In the eighth, Keegan McGovern extended his on base streak to 28 games with his second career triple. He scored on an RBI-groundout by Michael Curry that made it 5-2. Georgia managed to load the bases with two outs in that inning before the Rebels brought in closer Parker Caracci who retired Meadows for the final out and took care of the ninth for his seventh save. Ole Miss starter Jams McArthur (5-0) went six innings for the win while Webb dropped to 1-5, allowing two runs on five hits in four innings. Georgia sophomore Will Proctor and freshman C.J. Smith provided three scoreless innings of relief for the Bulldogs.

Georgia returns to action Tuesday in Atlanta when it looks to clinch the season series over Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs won the first meeting with Tech, posting a 4-0 shutout in Athens on April 3.