Rebels' Nikhazy shuts down the Georgia bats as Dawgs falls 2-0

A full capacity Foley Field missed out on a Bulldog victory as Georgia fell 2-0 in the first game of a pivotal three-game set with No. 11 Ole Miss on Thursday night.

The Bulldog bats just couldn’t scratch any runs off of Rebels’ ace Doug Nikhazy. Nikhazy went seven innings and struck out a career-high 13 batters.

“He’s really good,” said Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin. “We knew coming in it was going to be a challenge. That guy is going to pitch in the big leagues. He’s ultra-competitive, has really good stuff, and it tells you how good he is that in those last couple of innings, his velocity dropped, but the ball still has so much life on it that it jumps on the hitters. He’s just really good.”

A fantastic start by Georgia freshman pit cher Luke Wagner was short-lived after he was struck in the shin by a line drive in the top of the second. Wagner had retired all five batters he faced with two strikeouts before exiting. Stricklin said Wagner will get an X-ray tomorrow to determine the extent of his injury.

Michael Polk was the first pitcher out of Georgia’s bullpen. The sophomore right-hander pitched 4.1 innings in relief and struck out five, but allowed two earned runs and was saddled with the loss. Polk’s performance was huge in terms of bullpen preservation. Stricklin mentioned that the plan was for Wagner and Polk to combine for at least six innings tonight.

“It was huge for Michael to do that. When Wags goes out with 1 ⅔ innings, it’s kinda like ‘Oh no.’ For him to go 4 ⅓ was huge. It kept us in the game and gave us a chance.”

Stricklin lamented the injury status of Connor Tate and Riley King as both were removed from tonight’s game with nagging injuries.

“I think we’re in good shape pitching-wise moving forward,” he said. “Offensively, it’s next man up. We thought that Connor and Riley were ready to play and they obviously had setbacks. We just have to make sure we go out and score some runs tomorrow for Liam (Sullivan) and get a win and some momentum going into game three.”

Chaney Rogers was one of the lone bright spots for Georgia. Rogers reached base three times and made an incredible play in the eighth inning to help the Bulldogs escape a bases-loaded, no-out jam. Rogers scrambled down the first-base line to make an over-the-shoulder catch in foul territory, then fired the ball home to catch the Rebels in a rundown which eventually turned into a double play.

Another bright spot for Georgia in Thursday night’s contest was the lack of walks by the pitching staff. Georgia walked only three Rebels after issuing 15 free passes to Georgia Tech during Tuesday’s game. The lack of walks is a trend Georgia will need to continue if they are to win the next two games against the Rebels.

“Free bases are going to kill you and it got us Tuesday and has gotten us before,” said Stricklin. “When you’ve got a young pitching staff, you have pitchers that tend to nibble a little bit and try to be too fine. Tonight, our guys were aggressive in the zone and it was really encouraging to see. If we can pitch like that and play defense like that, we’re always going to have a chance to win. We just have to find a way to score.”

Georgia falls to 29-22 (12-16) on the season and probably needs to win the next two games in the series for a chance at postseason baseball.

“If you had to pick to win game one or game two, you’d rather win game two because that gives you some momentum going into game three,” said Stricklin. “Obviously, you want to win every single game you’re playing, but we’ve got to do everything we can to win tomorrow. It’s all hands-on-deck tomorrow to try and win it, and I know we’ll have a great crowd and try to even the series.”

Game two is slated for 7:00 pm. ET tomorrow night. It will feature Liam Sullivan for the Bulldogs against Derek Diamond for the Rebels.



