“Our coach always says do less thinking and more working,” Holyfield said. “So, we just go to work. There’s only one way to replace guys like that and that’s to go to work.”

“Have a great season,” Swift said. “Just with the offensive line we have, with the whole team aspect, I think we can do something real special.”

“We kind of want to be our own people,” Swift said after practice on Tuesday. “Nick and Sony left a great legacy here, but I think we’re going to do something special.”

Nick Chubb and Sony Michel left Georgia as the top rushing combo in the history of the NCAA, but both Holyfield and Swift feel that they – along with Brian Herrien and James Cook - are more than ready – and capable – of keeping the Bulldogs’ running game purring along.

Stepping into the shoes of two of the best backs to ever suit up for the Red and Black might seem like an intimidating task but D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield both feel they’re just the men for the job.

Both players had their moments last year for the SEC Champion Bulldogs.

As a freshman, Swift finished third to Chubb and Michel in rushing with 81 carries for 618 yards, an average of 7.6 yards per attempt. Holyfield ran for 293 yards on 50 carries and score two times.

Like Chubb and Michel before them, Holyfield believes he and Swift will push each other similarly to be the best each can be.

“Me and him are always giving each other tips, like how was that run, did you see something there that I didn’t see,” Holyfield said. “But when we get in the game, it’s our zone.”

Although all four of Georgia’s main backs figure to get plenty of opportunities, it’s still somewhat of a question as to what offensive coordinator Jim Chaney has in mind.

During an interview earlier this month, Chaney estimated the Bulldogs used two backs on the field on around 70 snaps last season, one he believed put Georgia ahead of most schools in the country.

It’s all about getting the best players on the field at the same time.

“Can you tell me that second running back is better than that second wide out or that third tight end?” Chaney said. “I’m going to put the 11 best players out on that field to win the game. If not, Coach Smart will be looking at me like I’m the dumbest man on Earth and he doesn’t like really good players standing by him on the sideline.”

Chaney said he’s looking forward to see what each of his backs have.

“I’m excited about watching them and being able to utilize their individual skill sets,” Chaney said. "More pieces of cards we can use to put the puzzle together. I like it.”

Holyfield said he’s ready to do whatever he’s asked.

“I’ve prepared my body the right way during the offseason, so I’m ready for whatever Coach (Kirby) Smart wants from me,” he said. “I’m ready to go.”

Playing behind an offensive line as big and as talented as Georgia’s appears to be only adds to the desire to go out and perform.

“The offensive line we have now, we KNOW we’re going to get some holes opened,” Swift said. “They do a great job in practice.”

For those wondering, yes, Swift’s groin injury that bugged him last year is history.

“Oh yeah, I’m good,” said Swift, who said the opportunity to play at Georgia and learn from the likes of Chubb and Michel was an opportunity the Philadelphia native felt he couldn’t pass up.

“I’m just so grateful to be here,” he said. “I was able to learn so much behind them.”

Now it's their turn.

“We’re ready to go,” he said. “We can’t wait to get the season started.”