NEW ORLEANS – Considering how LSU ran roughshod over Oklahoma in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal, one might think members of Georgia’s defense would simply shrug off the 37-10 loss to the Tigers in the SEC Championship.

After all, with the exception of Auburn, nobody has slowed the Tigers down all year.

However, according to safety Richard LeCounte, that’s not the case. As impressive as LSU’s offense has been, Georgia’s showing against the Tigers left a sour taste in the mouths of the defense, one he said the Bulldogs will attempt to sweeten in Saturday’s Sugar Bowl against Baylor (8:45, ESPN).

“It’s definitely motivation for us to perform better, to get back to our roots, get back to doing what we know we can do,” LeCounte said. “That happened, but it’s time to move on. We’ve got a game Wednesday, and we’re focused on that now.”

Considering the Bulldogs were so impressive prior to running into the LSU buzzsaw, it’s easy to see why LeCounte feels that way.

Even with the loss, Georgia (11-2) still leads the SEC in average points per game allowed (12.5), rushing defense (75.7), and total defense (274.2).

“We fell short in the SEC Championship, but we’re trying to be where our feet are. We know what we have to do. Our job is to go out there and win, so we’re going to try to go out and execute at a high clip. I feel we’re going to do that,” defensive lineman Michael Barnett said. “We felt bad. They out-executed us. We just had to go back in and see what we did wrong, fix those mistakes, and that’s what we plan to do against Baylor.”

The Bears (11-2) are certainly no slouch from an offensive perspective, having outscored opponents this year 457-251.

“First off, they're extremely well‑coached. They do a really good job on offense of mixing it up. They can carry tempo, but they can also slow it down,” Bulldog defensive coordinator Dan Lanning said. “They have big tight ends that can block at the point of attack. But they're really big at wide receiver outside, and that's a challenge. They make you play them honest.”

That may be a problem for a Georgia defense, that will be missing a trio of key players in defensive tackle Tyler Clark, safety J.R. Reed and Star Divaad Wilson.

Baylor finished second in the Big 12 in points per game (35.2) and average yards per completion (13.40). Quarterback Charlie Brewer has completed 227 of 348 passes for 2,950 yards and 20 touchdowns with just six interceptions. At running back, both John Lovett (100 carries for 637 yards) and JaMychal Hasty (101-614) are both considered excellent downhill runners. Wide receiver Denzel Mims leads the Bears with 61 catches for 945 yards and 11 scores.

“If you want to take away the wideouts, they're going to be able to run the ball. If you want to take away the run, they're going to be able to run the 50/50 ball outside to guys like Mims. They have shifty backs and their quarterback (Brewer) is just a winner,” Lanning said. “They are really balanced, and you can't pick one thing or another thing to take away from them, because you're probably pulling away from something else that you need to be able to do well.”

However, the Bulldogs insist they’ll be ready. Cornerback Eric Stokes said to credit LSU for that.

“We didn't like how we played in the SEC Championship, so we want to come out there and make a statement that we’re still are one of the best defenses in the SEC,” Stokes said.