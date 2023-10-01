Top-ranked Georgia defeated Auburn 27-20 at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 30. Here's a highlight of what Hugh Freeze said after the Tigers' loss to the Bulldogs.

Hugh Freeze on Auburn's loss to Georgia...

"It hurts in there right now. You have a chance to beat the No. 1 team in the country and back-to-back national champions at home...It's disappointing that we didn't find a way to get it done today, but I'm really proud of our kids. ... We fought 'em. I thought we had a chance there at the end on a wide-open slant, and we just didn't execute it. I'd love to have seen us throw and catch that one and make it interesting, you know?

Georgia was 8-of-13 on third down, what was so hard about getting them off the field?

"Like I said, that's where the game was won and lost., our third-down offense and our third-down defense. No. 19 (Brock Bowers) is a handful, and we didn't do a great job of guarding him. And I am sure it wasn't him every time, but it was him a majority when the game was on the line. It was hard to get pressure with just four, and he made the plays. We obviously probably could have done some different coverages, but I felt like we had two good ones called on that last drive, and we didn't execute them very well.

What did you try to do to stop Brock Bowers late in the game?