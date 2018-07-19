Reaching a decision is "tougher" than Rivals100 DE Walker expected
Where does Rivals100 defensive end Travon Walker stand with his recruitment right now? He gets that question often. He does not really have a good answer.On more than one occasion, the No. 7-ranked...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news