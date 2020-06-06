Re-Ranking the Contenders: Five-star Tony Grimes
Five-star cornerback Tony Grimes took a major step forward in his recruiting last week by announcing he cut down the list of schools he is considering to four. Georgia, North Carolina, Texas A&M, and Ohio State all made the cut, but a couple are in better position than the rest.
Grimes has set a decision date for Dec. 1, but was quick to suggest a commitment could come before then. The pandemic and recruiting dead period have made it difficult for Grimes to do all the research he has wanted to do, but some teams are handling the changes to the recruiting calendar better than others. Take a look at where these contenders rank for his commitment.
1. GEORGIA
Kirby Smart and Charlton Warren have done a really good job keeping Georgia at the front of the race for Grimes' commitment. The Dawgs made a lasting impression when he was able to visit earlier this year and the camaraderie that he felt with the current players and other recruits is really helping Georgia. Another visit to Athens could happen before a commitment but it is uncertain with the recruiting dead period in place.
2. NORTH CAROLINA
North Carolina has made up significant ground in the last couple of months due to the efforts of defensive backs coach Dre Bly. The Tar Heels can offer early playing time and the significant role that he could play on the defense is very attractive. The proximity to home helps North Carolina, but the attraction of playing for a team that is on the rise gives North Carolina a boost. Expect the Tar Heels to continue to gain momentum, especially if they are the first team to host Grimes once the recruiting dead period is over.
3. TEXAS A&M
Texas A&M has been involved in Grimes' recruitment since the beginning due to his family's close relationship with Jimbo Fisher. The departure of defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist to the Dallas Cowboys really hurt the Aggies, but T.J. Rushing has done a decent job building a strong relationship. The best thing for the Aggies right now is playing an actual game and showing Grimes what Rushing can do with those defensive backs.
4. OHIO STATE
Ohio State was the last team to make Grimes' short list, but the Buckeyes have the most potential to move up his list. If he's able to visit once the recruiting dead period is over, it would be a huge boost for the Buckeyes because coach Kerry Coombs has a reputation that really resonates with Grimes. He's been able to build confidence in his development of defensive backs through conversations and virtual meetings. Expect the Buckeyes to be one of Grimes' first visits once the recruiting dead period is over.