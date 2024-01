A redshirt junior, Ratledge was eligible to apply for the NFL Draft but has decided instead to play his senior season with the Bulldogs.

Right guard Tate Ratledge is coming back for one more year.

This is huge news.

With center Sedrick Van Pran moving on, Ratledge should be the unquestioned leader of an offensive front and one of the better guards in the SEC.

Ratledge is coming off a season where he was voted a second-team All-American by the Associated Press, along with first-team status on the Coaches All-SEC team.

He started at right guard in 12 of Georgia’s 13 games, missing the regular season finale at Georgia Tech due to injury.

A preseason All-SEC selection, Ratledge was also on the Watch List for the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Awards.

Ratledge started 14 of Georgia’s 15 games during its national championship run in 2022.