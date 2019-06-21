We're nearing the end of of our ongoing series counting down Georgia's different positions and No. 2 on the list determined by subscribers of UGASports is arguably the most athletic unit on the entire team – linebackers.

Head coach Kirby Smart has taken great care to upgrade the athleticism at both the outside and inside positions, and from the looks of it he’s been quite successful.

Former five- and high four-stars dot the landscape for the Bulldogs, which apparently our subscribers took notice of when taking part in our ranking survey.

WHY NO. 2? Overall talent level.

On the inside, Monty Rice is healthy following last year’s late-season foot injury, but this year there have been upgrades. Freshman Nakobe Dean gave the position a real shot in the arm with his play this spring. Sophomores Channing Tindall and Quay Walker also appear ready to make even bigger contributions.

The same is true on the outside where newcomers Nolan Smith and Jermaine Johnson will compliment what was already an improving group of players that includes the likes of Adam Anderson, Brenton Cox and Azeez Ojulari, Robert Beal and Walter Grant.

OVERVIEW: New defensive coordinator Dan Lanning has been charged with creating more havoc when it comes to affecting opposing quarterbacks.

There should be no shortage of talent to accomplish this goal.

On the outside, Anderson is ready to take the next step and has the potential to become the Bulldogs’ best pass rusher, with Cox bringing a physical, hard-nosed demeanor that Smart loves.

Ojulari, meanwhile, gets overlooked a lot of the times coming off the ACL injury he suffered while still in high school. He shouldn’t be. The rangy Ojulari has the ability to be a versatile play-maker for the Bulldogs, who are also extremely excited what Smith and Johnson bring to the table.

Both Smith and Johnson flashed and for all the world looked like two players who will make huge impacts this fall.

In the middle, Rice and senior Tae Crowder will be the veterans of the group, but both could be pushed by Tindall and Walker, along with the freshmen, Dean, Rian Davis and Trezman Marshall.

FINAL NOTE: With the talent level that Georgia has accrued, Lanning will be able to attack opposing offenses in waves.

The results can’t help but be better than they were a season ago.

Take away the 7.5 sacks by D’Andre Walker, and Georgia linebackers (outside and inside) combined for just seven between them.

Look for those numbers to improve dramatically this fall.

