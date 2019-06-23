After counting down from No. 10, we’re finally at No. 1 to complete our series, in which we asked UGASports subscribers to rank Georgia’s top positions.

No. 1 was a unanimous pick: the offensive line.

Fans and media alike have extolled the virtues of Georgia’s offensive line for months now, as the Bulldogs boast as much up-front talent as they have in recent memory.

WHY NO. 1?: It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure this one out.

Just look at the talent across the board—and in many cases, lurking on the second team.

Dotted with former five- and high four-stars, Georgia not only boasts outstanding size, but athleticism and quickness you seldom see.

It’s not hyperbole to say that assistant coach Sam Pittman has recruited the position better than anyone in the country.

OVERVIEW: Where to start?

One would be hard-pressed to find a better left tackle than what junior Andrew Thomas has become.

The future first-round draft pick is the total package when it comes to both pass and run blocking, and is the unquestioned leader of the Bulldogs’ veteran offensive line.

Competition for starting jobs will be keen. Folks keep waiting for Solomon Kindley to relinquish his job as the starting left guard. But every time he’s counted out, Kindley keeps proving his doubters wrong.

Jamaree Salyer will be the latest challenger for Kindley’s job.

Salyer, who would already be starting for most schools out there, will also work some at center and right guard.

Right guard will also be one to watch. Ben Cleveland is back healthy after his myriad of injuries last fall, but he’ll have to contend with sophomore Cade Mays, who, like Salyer, would already be starting for most teams.

Right tackle Isaiah Wilson seems entrenched at right tackle.

At center, sophomore Trey Hill is primed to take over the starting role after starting the last four games last year at right guard.

Behind them is even more depth.

Junior Justin Shaffer, redshirt freshman Owen Condon and Warren Ericson, along with freshman Clay Webb, Warren McClendon, and Xavier Truss join Webb as Georgia’s first-year players, although a redshirt season would seem to be in the offing.

FINAL NOTE: Maybe one day Sam Pittman will get a statue, considering the talent he’s been able to bring in, and continues to bring to Athens.

It obviously helps to have talent, but Pittman has also helped the group establish a unique work ethic that can’t be overlooked.

When Kirby Smart first took over the program, one of his first decrees was the need to retool and upgrade the offensive line.

Looks like he’s done it. Enjoy.

