Today, we’re down to No. 9, and it’s a team the Bulldogs know well - Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt – Oct. 6 Conference: SEC 2017 Record: 5-7, 1-7 in SEC East Head coach – Derek Mason (18-31, fifth year) Returning Starters – Offense 7, Defense 55 Note To Know: Quarterback Kyle Shurmur ranks fifth on Vandy’s all-time passing charts with 5,735 yards.

2017 Summary

The Commodores started the season in exciting fashion, winning their first three games, including a 14-7 victory over Kansas State, but the bottom fell out soon after that. Vanderbilt would drop its next five straight conference games before beating Western Kentucky, followed by back-to-back losses to Kentucky and Missouri. The only solace Derek Mason’s squad was able to find was a 42-24 victory over Tennessee. While quarterback Kyle Shurmur established himself as one of the better quarterbacks in the SEC, Vanderbilt’s running game underachieved, rushing for 100 yards or more just five times in 12 games. Injuries to leading rushers Ralph Webb and Khari Blasingham didn’t help.

2018 Outlook

Whatever offensive success the Commodores enjoy will begin with Shurmur, who completed 220 of 380 passes for 2,823 yards and 26 touchdowns. Kalija Lipscomb (37 catches for 610 yards and eight touchdowns) is the top returning target. Apart from him, Vanderbilt is going to need some other receivers to step up. Losing Webb won’t help. Defensively, the Commodores gave up an SEC-record 346 points in conference play, so the fact Vandy returns just five defensive starters may actually be a good thing. Either way, the Commodores don’t figure to make much of a move in 2018 and could well be the worst team in the SEC East.

Will Georgia be favored, an underdog or is the game a tossup?

The Dawgs will no doubt be favored, but be prepared to hear Kirby Smart and his players extol the virtues of Shurmur, who is definitely a legitimate quarterback with a pro future. Trouble is, the Commodores appear to have little else. Defense was a huge problem for Vandy last fall. Until we see some improvement, it’s probably not wise to predict this year’s squad will be better. Bottom line, Georgia simply has too much talent for this game to be much of a contest. As long as the Bulldogs stay focused, Georgia will win this one easily.

Is patience running thin with Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason? USA Today

Three questions with VandySports.com publisher Chris Lee

UGASports: Where are Commodore fans as it relates to Coach Mason? Are they still on board? Lee: “They were until Alabama and Georgia came to town last year, setting in motion a chain of events where a 3-0 season became a 5-7 campaign. VU set an all-time Southeastern Conference record for most points allowed in league games. Mason is a terrific guy and well-liked by everyone. But Vanderbilt's fans want to win games, too, and if Mason can't finish above .500 this year, that will be five out of five years in which the Commodores have failed to finish north of that mark. VU fans recognize that the job has returned to the perception of a tough place to win. Even so, bringing a coach back for a sixth year under those circumstances would be a tough sell. UGASports: Vanderbilt football has been what it is for a long time. No offense to the program, but can the Dores ever be expected to finish in the upper echelon of the East, much less contend for a Division crown one day? Lee: “That's going to be very tough with Georgia devoting massive resources to football, with Florida making a good hire of Dan Mullen, and Tennessee—well, the Vols, with all that money and those facilities and a great tradition, can't be that bad forever, right? "That said, James Franklin had two nine-win seasons not long ago, in just three years at the helm. Per student, VU has the highest endowment in the league, not to mention the best school and the best city within its conference. And while it's easier for Vandy to win in baseball given its scholarship situation now, VU's program there was easily in worse shape when coach Tim Corbin took over, than Commodore football is now. "Then you have examples of once-awful programs like TCU, Kansas State, and Boise State, which became national factors out of nowhere in the last 15 years, after those schools devoted significant resources. And Northwestern, which was far worse than Vanderbilt 35 years ago, has done well over the last 20 years and is devoting hundreds of millions towards football as we speak. "Winning the SEC East might be too much to bite off. But humans are awful at predicting the future, and nobody would have predicted any of those aforementioned scenarios 20 years ago. Vanderbilt has the resources and ability to win at a much higher level. The question is whether the president and much of the board will ever buy in on a vision to make that happen.” UGASports: What's your prediction on the upcoming season? Lee: “The Vegas over-under is four, which is exactly where I'd set it. The Commodores have throttled MTSU the last two years, and shouldn't have an issue with Nevada or Tennessee State. That leaves a win needed for VU to get somewhere in the SEC, and with VU playing what some think are the two easiest teams in the West (Arkansas, Ole Miss), plus a home game with a Tennessee squad it beat the last two years, I'd think there's a league win in there somewhere.”

2018 Schedule