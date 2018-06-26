UGASports is going to do something different with our annual summer opponents breakdown. Along with giving our and other's take of the teams Georgia will be facing, we're going to rank those foes, starting from No. 12 before working our way to No. 1.

Today, after starting our series with season-opening foe Austin Peay at No. 12, we’ll shift to No. 11: UMass.

UMass - Nov. 17

Conference: Independent 2017 Record: 8-4 Head coach – Mark Whipple (61-62 11th year/12/36 fifth year) Returning Starters – Offense 8, Defense 4 Note To Know: No stranger to playing the SEC, UMass took Tennessee to the wire before falling 17-14.

2017 Summary

What’s that saying about horseshoes and hand grenades? That’s a good way to sum up UMass’ 2017 campaign. The Minutemen were close on a number of occasions to start the season, losing 38-35 at Hawaii, 29-21 at Temple and 17-14 at Tennessee in starting the season 0-6. But then something happened – UMass started winning. The Minutemen started their comeback by whipping Georgia Southern 55-20, followed by a 30-27 victory over Appalachian State and later a 16-10 win at BYU. Umass dropped a 34-23 decision at Mississippi State, but the groundwork was laid for what Minutemen fans hope is a breakthrough season this fall.

2018 Outlook

UMass played eight games last fall that were decided by 10 or fewer points. Scoring shouldn’t be a problem. The Minutemen return most of their offense which scored over 30 points six times last season, led by quarterback Andrew Ford and four starters off last year’s offensive line. Tight end Andy Isabella is a threat after catching 65 passes for 1,020 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. The defense is more of a problem. UMass only returns four starters from last year’s defense, which wasn’t that sound to begin with and will have to depend on some younger players to fill many of the different roles. The defensive line is the biggest question, as the top five players off last year’s unit are gone.

Will Georgia be favored, an underdog or is this game a tossup?

UMass is a very capable scoring team with the talent it has returning, but stopping Georgia’s offense should prove to be another animal altogether. Ford will compete his share of passes, and given that he gets rid of the ball so quickly, he could put up some impressive numbers against a Bulldog secondary. The obvious key for Georgia will be to limit any big plays, while hitting the Minutemen quickly and hard from an offensive perspective. This is one of those games in which, if the Bulldogs are clicking offensively, 50 points should be expected in an easy victory, heading into the regular season finale against Georgia Tech.

Quarterback Andrew Ford will put the ball up plenty against the Bulldogs. Associated Press

Three questions with Howard Herman of the Berkshire Eagle

UGASports: After starting 0-6 last fall, UMass finished strong, going 4-2 and giving Mississippi State all it wanted. What kind of momentum does that give the program heading into 2018, and how important is it for the Minutemen to make their move as as FBS program now? HERMAN: “Without a doubt, the 4-2 finish to the season has to give Mark Whipple, his assistants, and the Minutemen some confidence. The 4-8 record was the best finish for UMass since the program made the jump from Division I FCS. The next step for the Minutemen is to try and go 6-6 to become bowl eligible. Getting to a bowl game will require UMass to win more than six games. UMass has a tough start to its season. After opening at home against FCS Duquesne, the Minutemen will play at Boston College, at Georgia Southern, and at Florida International. In fact, four of the Minutemen's first five FBS games will be on the road. If UMass comes out of that stretch 1-5 or 2-4, Whipple's team will have to sprint down the stretch to reach the .500 mark.” UGASports: I mentioned Mississippi State, but UMass came within an eyelash of beating Tennessee and only lost to Temple by eight. What kind of confidence should that give the team coming in to Sanford Stadium? HERMAN: “UMass' early confidence will have to come from its offense. If you looked at the two-deep chart prior to the Dec. 2 game with Florida International, a game UMass lost 63-45, only two of the team's top five tacklers return. One of them is graduate student Bryton Barr, who had 105 tackles, 45 of them unassisted. He had five sacks, and that's the most of any returning Minuteman. The UMass offense, which cracked the 30-point mark six times, has two solid QBs in redshirt seniors Andrew Ford and Ross Comis. Redshirt junior Randall West, who got some time playing basketball due to depth issues, had a good spring game and could push the starters. Umass returns its leading rusher in senior Marquis Young, who had 982 net yards and 9 touchdowns, the no. 2 rusher in Bilal Ally, and the leading receiver in senior Andy Isabella, who caught 65 passes for 1,020 yards and 10 touchdowns. Three of the top four receivers are back.” UGASports: For UMass to come in and pull the upset the Minutemen have to do what? And how possible is it they get that done? HOWARD: “An upset? Two things could matter for Georgia. The first is how much the Auburn game the week before takes out of the Dawgs. The other is how much they look ahead to Georgia Tech the following week. Four of UMass' losses in 2017 were by one score (8 points) or less, and the Minutemen trailed Mississippi State by four points with eight minutes left, only to give up an 80-yard punt return to Deddrick Thomas for a back-breaking TD. In games like this, the decided underdog has to hang around, get a break, and get a late score. Possible, certainly. Likely, maybe not so much.”

2018 Schedule