Today, we turn our attention to Tennessee, which we peg for No. 7 on our list of Georgia's toughest opponents.

Tennessee – Sept. 29 Conference: SEC

2017 Record: 4-8 overall, 0-8 in SEC East

Head coach – Jeremy Pruitt (0-0, first year)

Returning Starters – Offense 6, Defense 6

Note To Know: Defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer is implanting a 3-4 defense for the Vols this fall.

2017 Summary

Talk about a train wreck. That’s probably the best way to describe the season for Tennessee, which didn’t even wait until the end of the year to jettison former head coach Butch Jones. Tennessee finished 0-8 in the SEC for the first time since the conference divided into two divisions, struggling both offensively and defensively. A 41-0 spanking at the hands of Georgia started the Vols on their season-long downfall, leading not only to the hiring of former head coach Philip Fulmer as the new AD, but also the hiring of Jeremy Pruitt as the new head coach.

2018 Outlook

Pruitt faces a total rebuilding job with the Vols this season, and it’s probably going to take a couple of years to get the kind of talent in place that he’ll need. One item of note, the Vols did bring in Stanford transfer Keller Chryst to compete with Jarrett Guarantano and Will McBride to hopefully boost its play at quarterback. Chryst went 11-2 as a starter for the Cardinal, playing in 23 games, throwing for 1,926 yards and 19 touchdowns with six interceptions. He did, however, complete just 55 percent of his passes, numbers which will obviously have to come up. The Vols also picked up Michigan State grad transfer Madre London, who they hope boosts the running game. Defensively, the challenge for former Georgia assistant and new Tennessee defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer is to improve a unit that finished last in the SEC in run defense and allowed over 41 points five times.

Will Georgia be favored, an underdog, or is the game a toss-up?

The current talent gap between Georgia and Tennessee appears to be a wide one, and the results should show when the two teams meet in Athens on Sept. 29. Last year’s score was 41-0, and while it’s difficult to call for a repeat of that kind of beating this fall, the Bulldogs shouldn’t have to sweat out a victory. Given time, it’s certainly reasonable to expect Pruitt to get the athletes he needs to compete in the SEC East. Right now is just not that time

Nigel Warrior is one of the Vols' better players at safety. USA Today

Three questions with Volquest publisher Brent Hubbs

UGASports: What kind of culture change, if any, is Coach Pruitt trying to instill his first year in Knoxville? HUBBS: “Within the program, he is trying to create a more competitive environment. He let very few players talk to the media in spring practice. Part of is reason for that is he didn't want anyone to think they had secured a position regardless of age or experience. He has made it clear post spring practice that this summer will be more competitive with the arrival of his first signing class. I think the biggest element of change with Pruitt is that he's looking for a more competitive team in everything they do.” UGASports: What was the overall take of fans regarding Coach Pruitt when he was first hired? HUBBS: “Pruitt's biggest ally when he was hired is that he was he choice of Phillip Fulmer. Fulmer is Tennessee football in the eyes of many fans, so if the Hall of Fame coach says Jeremy Pruitt is the right guy for the job, then the fans are going to be all in on him. That's what has happened with Pruitt. Pruitt has been a 180-degree opposite of Butch Jones. Pruitt has been all about football. He's been no nonsense with the media. There have been no cliches, just head down and go to work. When you fire a coach, schools usually go 180-degree opposite of what they had. That approach usually excites fans and Tennessee fans are pleased with Pruitt.” UGASports: What's your summer take on the Vols and what kind of season you expect them to have as we are sitting here today? HUBBS: “Getting to a bowl game in year one with this roster would be a solid/good first year for Pruitt and his staff. Tennessee has a new offensive scheme and defensive scheme, so that means some growing pains. Tennessee is unsettled at quarterback with Jarrett Guarantano and graduate transfer Kellar Chryst set to battle it out. Pruitt's first Vol defense has concerns at cornerback as well. This is a roster that needs upgrading after an 0-8 SEC season a year ago. “They must get healthy and stay injury free. On the offensive side, Trey Smith must get healthy on the offensive front. Tennessee has had a rash of injuries on the offensive front the last two years, and they must stay healthy in the trenches if they are going to get to a bowl game.”

2018 Schedule