With just two more teams to go, we take a look at No. 2 toughest game for Georgia in the regular season: South Carolina

South Carolina – Sept. 8

Conference: SEC

2017 Record: 9-4 overall, 5-3 in SEC East

Head coach – Will Muschamp (15-11, third year; 43-32 overall)

Returning Starters – Offense 7, Defense 5

Note To Know: Georgia comes into this this year’s game in Columbia with a three-game winning streak over the Gamecocks.

2017 Season Review

Give Will Muschamp a lot of credit. The Gamecocks weren’t that good of an offensive team, but somehow went on to finish 9-4, beating Michigan in the Outback Bowl 26-19. Give quarterback Jake Bentley a lot of credit for that. The sophomore established himself as one of the more promising QBs in the SEC, completing 245 of 394 passes for 2,794 yards and 18 touchdowns. Although there were still some issues with accuracy (12 interceptions), Bentley played with a certain moxie that Muschamp sees as positive intangible moving forward.

2018 Outlook

With 13 starters returning, there seems to be more excitement than usual at South Carolina. There’s definitely some talent there. We’ve already talked about Bentley, but the Gamecocks also return their entire stable of running backs from last year, plus a pair of receivers in Deebo Samuel (six touchdowns) and Bryan Edwards (64-793), two of the better wideouts in the lconference. Defensively, South Carolina appears to be more athletic, especially on the defensive line. Losing leading tackler Skai Moore will hurt, but the Gamecocks are confident they’ve got the pieces to follow up last year’s nine-win season with another solid year.

Will Georgia be favored, an underdog, or is the game a toss-up?

The Bulldogs and Gamecocks meet Week 2 of the season and this is going to be a big one. We already know that kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m., which probably is a good thing as night games in Columbia can be as rowdy as any venue in the SEC. Georgia will go into the game as a favorite, but the line won’t be double digits. South Carolina is certainly capable of giving the Bulldogs all they can handle. Assuming its defense plays to its usual level, South Carolina will be a dangerous team for anybody. Kirby Smart will have to make sure his team is ready from the opening whistle.

Quarterback Jake Bentley is the center piece for South Carolina's offense. USA Today

Three questions with Chris Clark of GamecockCentral

UGASports: With South Carolina getting a lot of preseason publicity this year (and rightfully so), does this year’s game in Columbia take on any more special meaning than it already does? Clark: “Absolutely. This game takes on an added significance this season because these programs are, in my opinion, likely be to be picked one (Georgia) and two (South Carolina) in the East in the preseason. It's also an early season game, which means it could set the tone for the rest of the season and help shape the divisional race and which program makes it to Atlanta, should either go on to take care of business in the remaining conference slate. “Georgia and South Carolina have had some classic games and some thrillers in the past, but in the last couple years there has not been as much of a big-game feel, because the Gamecocks' program has not been up to par. Coming off a nine-win season with many returners, that's set to change. It's a CBS, 3:30 p.m. kick, and that's usually a big game-type atmosphere. This is the biggest one in a while between these two.” UGASports: What’s the maddest you’ve ever seen Will Muschamp? Clark: “Honestly, I have not seen anything out of the ordinary since Muschamp's arrival in South Carolina. A lot of the stuff about sideline demeanor and such is overblown, and not any different than what we see from Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, and other like-minded and intense guys. Muschamp is an intense, fiery coach on the field and expects a lot of his players. But he's folksy and caring with them when practices and games are not ongoing. To answer the question, I suppose it would be during the 2015 Iron Bowl, not anything I've seen in Columbia.” UGASports: Give me in your in-a-nutshell breakdown of the year you expect South Carolina to have. If you’re feeling frisky, predict the final record for 2018. Clark: “It's hard to predict the final record this early without seeing preseason practice, including some key pieces that USC may need to contribute in the way of newcomers. If the Gamecocks can stay healthy, the outlook is bright because of returning starters. USC won nine gmaes last season with an offense that was not consistent or very productive, and without Deebo Samuel for a large part of the season. USC's offensive changes will be healthy for this team, and Muschamp took the Gamecock defense from a sub-par unit to top 25 in scoring defense in two seasons. “The schedule is not easy by any means, but does set up for USC to make a run and be able to, at a minimum, challenge Georgia and others in the East. The Gamecocks will play at a faster tempo offensively and have simplified things; the feeling is that the production should be markedly better there. Depth is still an issue at many spots, which means health will be key.”

2018 Schedule