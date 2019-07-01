Ranking the opponents: No. 6 - South Carolina
Team: South Carolina Gamecocks
WHERE: Sanford Stadium
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 12
2018 RECORD: (7-6 overall, 4-4 in the SEC East)
RETURNING STARTERS: Offense - 7 (QB Jake Bentley, RB Rico Dowdle, WR Bryan Edwards, WR Shi Smith, LT Sendarius Hutcherson, LG Donnell Stanley, RT Dylan Wonnum); Defense - 4 (DT Javin Kinlaw, LB T.J. Brunson, LB Sherrod Greene, CB Jaycee Horn); Special Teams – 2 (K Parker White, P Joseph Carlton)
KEY LOSSES: DE Bryson Allen-Williams, CB Rashad Fenton.
NOTE TO KNOW: Linebacker T.J. Brunson was fifth in the SEC in total tackles with 106.
2018 Summary
After winning nine games in 2017, the fact South Carolina dropped to seven last fall, surprised some people.
Turnovers were a big reason why. The Gamecocks were a minus-six in turnover ratio, while the Gamecocks had trouble running the ball and stopping other teams from doing the same.
Fourteen interceptions by quarterback Jake Bentley—six of which came in the red zone—didn’t help matters for South Carolina, which capped its season by dropping a 28-0 decision to Virginia in the Belk Bowl.
2019 Overview
The Gamecocks are banking on experience making a big difference on both sides of the ball.
They’re definitely hoping that’s true with Bentley who threw for 27 touchdowns, but will certainly need to cut down on the interceptions.
South Carolina returns three starters on its offensive line, although running back remains somewhat of a question after finishing in the bottom third of the SEC in rushing yardage.
Defensively, injuries were a huge issue for South Carolina in 2018. If the Gamecocks can stay healthy, the unit won’t be that bad.
Defensive tackle Javon Kindley is one of the better players at his position in the SEC, while linebacker T.J. Brunson is a tackling machine.
Keep an eye on freshman defensive tackle Zacch Pickens as well. He's one of South Carolina’s highest-ranked recruits, going back over the past 10 years.
The SEC portion of the schedule is certainly top-heavy for the Gamecocks, who kick off league play at home against Alabama before traveling to face an improved Missouri squad, before hosting Kentucky, followed by back-to-back games against Georgia and Florida.
South Carolina closes its season against Texas A&M, and of course, Clemson.
Will Georgia be favored, an underdog, or is the game a tossup?
It’s pretty safe to say that the Bulldogs playing at home will be a double-digit favorite, but the Bulldogs can’t take the Gamecocks lightly.
Bennett historically hasn’t had much luck against the Bulldogs, but can’t be overlooked, especially with two very capable wide receivers in Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith.
However, for the Gamecocks to give the Bulldogs a run for their money, South Carolina will have to do a better job stopping the run after rushing for 271 yards last fall and 225 the season before.
|Date
|Opponent
|
August 31
|
North Carolina (Charlotte)
|
September 7
|
Charleston Southern
|
September 14
|
Alabama
|
September 21
|
at Missouri
|
September 28
|
Kentucky
|
October 12
|
at Georgia
|
October 19
|
Florida
|
October 26
|
at Tennessee
|
November 2
|
Vanderbilt
|
November 9
|
Appalachian State
|
November 16
|
at Texas A&M
|
November 30
|
Clemson
Three questions with Chris Clark of GamecockCentral
What was the focal point for Coach Muschamp this spring, and did the Gamecocks accomplish that goal?
Clark: "For the Gamecocks, the emphasis all spring was to work on the running game on offense and to work on stopping the run (and the bubble/screen game, an extension of the run game) on defense.
"Offensively, it's difficult to get an accurate gauge at this point. USC's biggest issue during the Muschamp era has been the lack of a consistent running game against quality opponents. To an extent, it's not going to resolve itself in just one season, because South Carolina has to recruit its way out of that by landing some big-time running backs. The staff is on its way to doing so, but that doesn't help in 2019. New running backs coach Thomas Brown will need to squeeze additional production out of the current roster. The group needs to stay healthy, and the Gamecocks could have an addition during the season that will help. It was just hard to see how much, if any, things have improved there during the spring.
"The Gamecocks figure to be better on defense, including stopping the run, just by virtue of being healthy this season. The team has more depth up front, and having a solid rotation (barring injuries) should help as well. USC tried to hone in on playing assignment football all spring. The coaches also emphasized turnovers this spring, both taking care of the ball on offense and creating more turnovers defensively. It's something the staff always coaches, but the team was not as effective in that area last season."
It's hard to believe that Jake Bentley is already a senior. What kind of season is he poised to have?
Clark: "Bentley has had some huge games during his career—look at what he did to Clemson, for instance—and probably gets too much blame in certain situations. Yet there's no doubt that he needs to be more consistent, and the staff wants to cut down on turnovers at the quarterback position. That was a big point of emphasis during spring ball. He has a lot of big-game experience, and it would certainly help him as a quarterback if the defense is improved and if USC could run the ball with a bit more effectiveness
"I anticipate there will be games in which he is very effective and/or excellent, as he has been in the past. For Bentley, the question is whether or not he can also come up big (assuming the defense helps out) against some of the great opponents the team will play this season. If he makes solid decisions and cuts down some on the turnovers, the potential is there for a quality season."
Where will the Gamecocks be better than they were a season ago? What are the biggest concerns?
Clark: "This will be a better football team than last season, but the issue is that the schedule is a murderer's row. This is Muschamp's deepest team, so long as the group stays healthy on the whole. Everyone else is either elite, quite good, or improved from last season or two seasons ago.
"This team could be much better than the record shows at the end of the year, just because of the strength of schedule. The positives are that there's experience on offense, and the defense is deeper, especially up front. The special teams, in terms of kicking and punting, should be solid.
"Concerns are that there's little proven depth at corner; linebacker play has to improve from last season; the running game has to take a step forward; and the absence of Deebo Samuel means a guy or two must take a step forward in the playmaking department."