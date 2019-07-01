Team: South Carolina Gamecocks WHERE: Sanford Stadium WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 12 2018 RECORD: (7-6 overall, 4-4 in the SEC East) RETURNING STARTERS: Offense - 7 (QB Jake Bentley, RB Rico Dowdle, WR Bryan Edwards, WR Shi Smith, LT Sendarius Hutcherson, LG Donnell Stanley, RT Dylan Wonnum); Defense - 4 (DT Javin Kinlaw, LB T.J. Brunson, LB Sherrod Greene, CB Jaycee Horn); Special Teams – 2 (K Parker White, P Joseph Carlton) KEY LOSSES: DE Bryson Allen-Williams, CB Rashad Fenton. NOTE TO KNOW: Linebacker T.J. Brunson was fifth in the SEC in total tackles with 106.

2018 Summary

After winning nine games in 2017, the fact South Carolina dropped to seven last fall, surprised some people. Turnovers were a big reason why. The Gamecocks were a minus-six in turnover ratio, while the Gamecocks had trouble running the ball and stopping other teams from doing the same. Fourteen interceptions by quarterback Jake Bentley—six of which came in the red zone—didn’t help matters for South Carolina, which capped its season by dropping a 28-0 decision to Virginia in the Belk Bowl.

2019 Overview

The Gamecocks are banking on experience making a big difference on both sides of the ball. They’re definitely hoping that’s true with Bentley who threw for 27 touchdowns, but will certainly need to cut down on the interceptions. South Carolina returns three starters on its offensive line, although running back remains somewhat of a question after finishing in the bottom third of the SEC in rushing yardage. Defensively, injuries were a huge issue for South Carolina in 2018. If the Gamecocks can stay healthy, the unit won’t be that bad. Defensive tackle Javon Kindley is one of the better players at his position in the SEC, while linebacker T.J. Brunson is a tackling machine. Keep an eye on freshman defensive tackle Zacch Pickens as well. He's one of South Carolina’s highest-ranked recruits, going back over the past 10 years. The SEC portion of the schedule is certainly top-heavy for the Gamecocks, who kick off league play at home against Alabama before traveling to face an improved Missouri squad, before hosting Kentucky, followed by back-to-back games against Georgia and Florida. South Carolina closes its season against Texas A&M, and of course, Clemson.

Will Georgia be favored, an underdog, or is the game a tossup?

It’s pretty safe to say that the Bulldogs playing at home will be a double-digit favorite, but the Bulldogs can’t take the Gamecocks lightly. Bennett historically hasn’t had much luck against the Bulldogs, but can’t be overlooked, especially with two very capable wide receivers in Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith. However, for the Gamecocks to give the Bulldogs a run for their money, South Carolina will have to do a better job stopping the run after rushing for 271 yards last fall and 225 the season before.

Schedule Date Opponent August 31 North Carolina (Charlotte) September 7 Charleston Southern September 14 Alabama September 21 at Missouri September 28 Kentucky October 12 at Georgia October 19 Florida October 26 at Tennessee November 2 Vanderbilt November 9 Appalachian State November 16 at Texas A&M November 30 Clemson

Jake Bentley will need to cut down on his interceptions (14) from a season ago. (USA Today)

Three questions with Chris Clark of GamecockCentral