NOTE TO KNOW: Quarterback Ian Book threw for at least two touchdowns in each of his eight regular season starts.

Still, this was quite the season for Notre Dame, which hopes to use the momentum it built toward another successful campaign in 2019.

Wins over the likes of Ball State (24-16), Vanderbilt (22-17), and Pittsburgh (19-14) might not have been impressive to those outside of South Bend.

However, the semifinal game in the Cotton Bowl against Clemson was as far as the Fighting Irish would get as the eventual national champion Tigers rolled to a 30-3 win.

Replacements must also be found in the kicking game, as last year’s kicker and punter are both gone.

If there’s a weakness, it’s that the Irish must replace some key personnel in Jerry Tillery, Te’von Coney, and Drue Tranquill, along with lockdown corner Julian Love and defensive tackle Jonathan Bonner.

Not only does Notre Dame return a starting quarterback in Book with nine starts from the season before, but the Fighting Irish return four starters from last year’s offensive line, along with a deep cast of side receivers, led by senior Chase Claypool who caught 50 passes for 639 yards and four touchdowns last year.

Georgia will be favored, but this is a line that likely will be within a touchdown.

Although it’s only Week 3, playoff implications will be on the line as both squads look to make an early statement.

This promises to be one of the hottest tickets ever in Athens, and on paper the game shapes up to be donnybrook.

The entire country will be watching when Georgia and Notre Dame square off in Sanford Stadium for the first time in history.

With Ian Book leading the charge, what kind of uptick are Notre Dame offensive coaches expecting—not only as it pertains to Book, but for the offense as a whole?

Driskell: “After Book was inserted into the lineup, the offense averaged 37.2 points and 486.3 yards per game, and went for 6.5 yards per play. It was a highly efficient offense at that point, with Book ranking in the Top 10 in pass efficiency prior to the bowl game.

“The expectation now is that he become more of a playmaker with his arm. He was efficient as a passer, but not as a playmaker. The big individual plays he made last year were more with his legs; moving the chains or putting the Northwestern game with a read zone keeper. Now the staff wants him to be more of a playmaker with his arm. Efficiency is great, but to be a next level offense, they need him to make some tougher throws.

“I’m thinking here, over-the-top balls, seam throws, hitting guys in stride downfield, instead of leading them to the sidelines.

“But the key to the offense, taking the next level is really about the offensive line and the young playmakers. Notre Dame’s offensive line was young last year, and things got worse when their best player, Alex Bars, got hurt against Stanford. Notre Dame was averaging 252.7 rush yards per game in the three-game stretch that ended with the Cardinal. It averaged 123.5 the two games after he went hurt.

“It was wildly inconsistent the rest of the way. It struggled against Northwestern (121 rush yards) and then did things to Florida State (365 rush yards) that no one has done since the 1980s (200-yard rusher). This year they are looking for more consistency, with four starters returning.

“Notre Dame made a big jump in skill player production last season, especially at tight end and wide receiver. There is an expectation that it will take another jump, with the return of Chase Claypool, the emergence of tight end Cole Kmet, and the maturity of Notre Dame’s talented 2018 recruiting class. We’ll see if all of that happens, but I would say positives coming from the OL and that group of skill players is more important than any growth from Book.”

Where do coaches believe the team to be most vulnerable this season, and how do they plan on addressing it?

Driskell: “The middle of the defense, at least on the first two levels. Notre Dame has one of the top safety tandems in the country coming back in Jalen Elliott and Alohi Gilman, and Notre Dame has arguably the best defensive end roster in the country. But in front of the safeties and inside of the ends, there are big question marks.

“Defensive tackles Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Kurt Hinish are two-year rotation players, but Tagovailoa-Amosa was stunted last year when he got injured against Michigan. He didn’t return until the Clemson game, and he played well. Hinish is a solid player that does his job, but he’s not a playmaker. Notre Dame needs those two veterans to improve their game now that they are juniors, and it is expecting sophomore Jayson Ademilola to be a playmaker inside and freshman Jacob Lacey had a strong spring at the nose.

“The bigger question is at linebacker. Notre Dame did not finish spring with an established two-deep inside. We didn’t expect them to, and defensive coordinator Clark Lea said that wouldn’t happen, but it doesn’t change that it’s a concerning group. There is talent coming back, but the most talented players are the young. Fifth-year senior Asmar Bilal moves to Mike after starting 10 games at Rover (the outside backer in the 4-2-5). He’s not an overly instinctive player, and the ideal scenario is that he gets beat out, but all the guys pushing to beat him out are either injured (Drew White) or sophomores.

“Buck linebacker Jack Lamb was impressive during the spring, and the 6-4, 227-pound sophomore is a top-level athlete. He ran a 4.54 during Notre Dame’s spring testing and he was consistently reported to be faster than Drue Tranquill during drills and sprints. He used that speed and a knack for getting past blocks to make a lot of plays during the spring. That’s the good part. The bad part is he’s struggled to stay healthy, and he has never played a snap, so expecting him to play mistake-free football like we saw in 2018 is misguided.

“Shayne Simon and Bo Bauer are two more talented sophomore linebackers who were ranked as Top 200 recruits by Rivals coming out of high school, and another service had Simon as a Top 50 player. He’s starting to come into his own, and he’s another top-level athlete, but like Lamb, he’s young and mistake-prone. “How quickly the talented 2018 class grows up will go a long way toward determining how good Notre Dame can be on defense in 2019. You could add cornerback to this conversation, as a pair of sophomores (Rivals100 player Houston Griffith, TaRiq Bracy) are competing to start opposite Troy Pride Jr.

It was huge deal for Georgia fans to go to South Bend two years ago. What is the anticipation as it pertains to Irish fans who will be coming to Athens for the first time?

Driskell: “There's a lot of excitement with the fans, and with me as well. Georgia is a place no Irish fan has ever seen the team play, obviously. It’s a big-time program and is reported to be a great place to watch a game. The only concern ND fans have is whether or not there will be as many available tickets in Athens as there were in South Bend in 2017. I highly doubt there will be.

“But Notre Dame fans by-and-large are students of history, which is partly why they love the Irish. They know the historical nature of this game and the rarity of it, and then you throw in that this will likely be a matchup of two Top 10 teams—maybe even Top 5—and it only adds to the excitement.”