UGASports is going to do something different with our annual summer opponents breakdown. Along with giving our and other's take of the teams Georgia will be facing, we're going to rank those foes, starting from No. 12 before working our way to No. 1.

Today, we’ll take a look at No. 10 on our list: Middle Tennessee.

Middle Tennessee - Sept. 15

Conference: Conference USA 2017 Record: 7-4 Head coach – Rick Stockstill (79-72, 13th year) Returning Starters – Offense 8, Defense 8 Note To Know: Former Georgia fullback Dustin Royston was hired as the Blue Raiders’ 10th assistant back in February. He is assistant defensive line coach.

2017 Summary

Injuries didn’t do the Blue Raiders any favors whatsoever, as quarterback Brent Stockstill and the team’s top three running backs all missed time with injuries. As a result, the Blue Raiders finished 7-6, but did bounce back with victories in four of their last five games, including a 35-30 win over Arkansas State in the Camelia Bowl. Middle Tennessee has played in four straight bowls and beat Syracuse in the Carrier Dome 30-23, the week after dropping a 28-6 decision to Vanderbilt in the season opener.

2018 Outlook

The Blue Raiders are excited about their season, basically because they return 16 combined starters on the offensive and defensive side (eight on each). Now healthy, Middle Tennessee is expecting a huge year from quarterback Brent Stockstill. It returns a bevy of experience at wide receiver in Ty Lee (79 catches for 955 yards), Patrick Smith (29-329), and CJ Windham (25-351). Sophomore running back Brad Anderson rushed for 507 yards in seven starts before going down with injuries, while three starters return on the offensive line. Defensively, the Blue Raiders are healthy and among its eight returning starters, include linebacker Kahil Brooks who led the team and was fourth in the conference in sacks with 7.5. Assuming Middle Tennessee can stay healthy, don’t be surprised to see the team challenge for the Conference USA crown.

Will Georgia be favored, an underdog, or is this game a toss-up?

Middle Tennessee is a good enough team to actually give us pause when ranking them 10th of the 12 teams Georgia will face this fall. The Blue Raiders are an experienced team, have the head coach's son as their quarterback, and have had success against Power 5 schools. While MTSU could keep the game close for a while and actually challenge the Bulldogs if they are not focused coming off the SEC opener at South Carolina, this is a game Georgia should win with relative ease. Making what's expected to be a balanced MTSU offense one-dimensional will go a long way to making that happen.



Quarterback Brent Stockstill brings a lot of experience under center for the Blue Raiders. Associated Press

Three questions with Erik Bacharach of the Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

UGASports: We keep reading the term “Darkhorse” for MTSU in regards to the C-USA East. True statement? If so, what will have to work for the Blue Raiders to make that happen? Backarach: “I’m not sure “darkhorse” is the right word to describe MTSU heading into 2018. They’re a team that should be expected to do well if they stay healthy, which was their biggest issue last year. Seventeen of 22 starters return, and so does Scott Shafer, the former Syracuse head coach who drastically turned around MTSU’s defense last season, his first as Blue Raiders defensive coordinator (from 35.8 points allowed per game in 2016 to 24.7 in 2017). If the defense takes another step in the right direction and MTSU can stay healthy (especially quarterback Brent Stockstill), they should finish in the top third of Conference USA. That said, with the schedule they have to open things up (at Vanderbilt, vs. UT-Martin, at Georgia, vs. FAU), they could play well and still start 1-3.” UGASports: What does Brent Stockstill bring to the equation? Backarach: “A whole lot. MTSU is a serious threat to any team in the conference so long as Stockstill is under center—which wasn’t always the case in 2017. He missed six games in the middle of last season with a cracked sternum, a period in which MTSU went 2-4. With Stockstill healthy, the Blue Raiders went 5-2, including a win over Arkansas State in the Camellia Bowl. He’s the coach’s son, and will one day make a fine coach himself. MTSU is a totally different team when he’s on the field. MTSU’s receiving corps took a hit with the departure of Richie James, who was selected in the seventh round of the NFL draft, but Stockstill is talented and experienced enough to get the absolute most out of the wideouts he still has at his disposal.” UGASports: How do you see this game with Georgia breaking down? What can MTSU do to be successful, and where is its biggest concern? Backarach: “If everything breaks right, MTSU might be able to keep it a (relatively) competitive game for a while. But yeah, everything would have to have to break extremely right. The offensive line is probably the biggest area of concern for MTSU. The unit was up and down, but mostly down, for most of 2017, making it difficult for the running game to gain traction. But if the OL can hold up as it did toward the end of last season and keep MTSU a two-dimensional offense, Stockstill is capable of orchestrating long drives against Power Five defenses. Defensively, the Blue Raiders will likely need to force turnovers to stay anywhere close, which could pose a problem. For as solid as MTSU’s defensive unit was in 2017, it fared poorly in the turnovers department, forcing only 11 all season. Its offense, meanwhile, committed 23 turnovers.”

2018 Schedule