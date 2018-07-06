Today, we’re down to No. 3 toughest game on Georgia's schedule - the road trip to LSU.

LSU – Oct. 13

Conference: SEC

2017 Record: 9-4, 6-2 in SEC West

Head coach – Ed Orgeron (15-6, third year; 31-33 overall)

Returning Starters – Offense 5, Defense 5

Note To Know: LSU travels to Florida before hosting Georgia in back-to-back weeks.

2017 Summary

After having the “interim” tag removed from his title, Ed Orgeron went on to finish 9-4 in his first full season as the Tigers’ head coach. Defensively, LSU was one of the better teams in the SEC, especially in the second half of the season. Offensively, the Tigers seemed to find some juice inthgeir final three regular games, scoring 33, 30 and 45 points. Running back Derius Guice rushed for 1,251 yards and 11 touchdowns, while quarterback Danny Etling took over for Brandon Harris and threw for 2,123 yards and 16 touchdowns with just two interceptions. Unfortunately for the Tigers, beating their biggest rivals was a problem. LSU was thumped by Mississippi State 37-7, and lost to Alabama 24-10 before going down to Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl, 21-17.

2018 Outlook

There are definitely some question marks offensively for the Tigers this fall. While LSU returns three of its five starters from the offensive line, Orgeron must replace his entire backfield, including the quarterback spot. To replace Etling, LSU added Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow, who may have to throw more than expected due to some major inexperience in the backfield. LSU doesn’t return a single player who rushed for a touchdown last fall. According to Phil Steele, this is the first time that’s happened since 1974. Six starters must be replaced on the defense, but as usual, there's plenty of talent there, led by junior linebacker Devin White.

Will Georgia be favored, an underdog or is the game a toss-up?

We don’t know what time this game is going to be played, and that could have an impact. If you’ve never been to Baton Rouge for a night game, it’s one of the craziest, loudest environments in all of college football, an extremely tough place for opponents to play. The question is, what will the Tigers bring to the table? The Tigers will feature their least experienced backfield in recent memory, so if LSU struggles running the ball, that’s obviously going to make it very tough.

Linebacker Devin White (40) is expected to be the key to LSU's defense.

Three questions with Bryan Lazare of TigerBait.com

UGASports: Where do Tiger fans sit as far as Coach Orgeron is concerned? Is everybody still on board? Lazare: “Not everyone was on board with coach Ed Orgeron since the day he was hired. The people who were not in Orgeron's camp are still not there. A few of those who were pro-Orgeron have switched to the other side. The bowl game loss to Notre Dame really hurt the building of any momentum going into the offseason. "After this season, Orgeron will have three years remaining on his contract. An 8-4 season may not even be enough to keep Orgeron off the hot seat in 2019. A 7-5 or 6-6 campaign will have the anti-Orgeron people out in force.” UGASports: What's going to happen with LSU's quarterback situation this fall? While this is a rhetorical question, how crucial is that going to be for the team to reach its goals? Lazare: “The fact that Orgeron so quickly pursued Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow indicates his thoughts about the three QBs on the roster—junior Justin McMIllan, sophomore Myles Brennan and redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse. None of the three quarterbacks completed 50 percent of his passes in the spring game. "McMillan was probably the best in the spring game, and he is the least talented of the three. Burrow will be given every opportunity to win the starting job. He is probably the favorite, just because the other three are not ready to be winning quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers have had success without having a great QB. Danny Etling was good enough to get LSU to nine victories, but not close to winning the West. What will make it more difficult for the starting Tigers quarterback is the lack of a go-to running back. There is no Leonard Fournette or Derrius Guice on the 2019 team.” UGASports: Break down your season projection for the Tigers. Lazare: “The schedule is challenging with a non-conference game against Miami in Arlington (Tex.) and games against Georgia and Florida from the Eastern Division. It will be difficult for LSU to beat either Alabama or Georgia, although both are in Tiger Stadium. A split in the road games against Auburn and Florida would be expected. A split in games against Miami and Mississippi State is also probable. LSU could have a 7-4 record going into the season finale at Texas A&M. Now, things could be more positive if Burrow turns out to be a very good QB. No one knows how Burrow will play in meaningful games.”

2018 Schedule