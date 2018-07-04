

Today, we look at the fifth toughest game the Georgia Bulldogs will have during the regular season. Kentucky – Nov. 6 Conference: SEC

2017 Record: 7-6 overall, 4-4 in SEC East

Head coach – Mark Stoops (26-36, 6th year)

Returning Starters – Offense 7, Defense 8

Note To Know: Kentucky has only won eight or more games nine times since it joined the SEC in 1933.

2017 Summary

Slowly but surely, Mark Stoops is bringing Kentucky’s football program back to respectability. The Wildcats finished 7-6, ultimately dropping a 24-23 decision to Northwestern in the Music City Bowl, but this was a Kentucky team that for the most part was competitive. The Wildcats came within a point of snapping what’s now a 31-game losing streak to Florida. Still, routs at the hands of Georgia (42-13) and Louisville (44-17) put a damper on their season. Individually, running back Benny Snell enjoyed another fine season, rushing for 1,333 yards and 19 touchdowns. Defensively, the Wildcats still had their share of issues as Kentucky gave up 34 or more points on five separate occasions.

2018 Outlook

The Wildcats return 15 starters, seven on offense and eight on defense, but they will have to find a new quarterback. Fortunately, there appears to be quality depth everywhere else. Kentucky returns four of its five starters from its offensive line, and we’ve already mentioned Snell, one of the best backs in the SEC. Defensively, senior Adrian Middleton is one of the conference’s better nose tackles, and linebackers Jordan Jones and Denzil Ware are as athletic as they come. The entire secondary returns, led by senior safety Mike Edwards, who led the team in tackles with 97. Kentucky must replace kicker Austin MacGinnis, one of the best the Cats have ever had, along with a punter.

Will Georgia be favored, an underdog or a tossup?

Trips to Lexington are always met with a bit of trepidation. Two years ago, it took a last-second field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship to secure a 27-24 win. This year’s game can’t be overlooked, either. Snell has rushed for 208 yards in two games against the Bulldogs. With an experienced offensive line to run behind, he could give the Bulldog further trouble. But until Kentucky can get better on defense, it’s hard to imagine the Wildcats stopping Jake Fromm and company from putting points in the end zone. Dawgs will win, but the game has potential to be closer than what the line will ultimately be.

Benny Snell is on the verge of becoming Kentucky's all-time leading rusher. USA Today

A few questions with Justin Rowland, publisher of CatsIllustrated

UGASports: What are the biggest strides you see Kentucky having made under Coach Stoops? Rowland: “I would say the biggest change from 2013 through now, compared to the time before it, is the overall talent level in the program. While recent NFL Drafts haven't been kind to Kentucky, anyone who has watched the program knows the talent gap relative to the SEC is smaller now than it was when Stoops arrived at Kentucky. They are bigger, faster and more athletic at most positions on the field. Beyond that, over the past couple of years, the program has finally forged an offensive identity. It's not the Air Raid that Stoops tried to implement upon arrival. Rather, it's the ground and pound with Benny Snell and an offensive line that has made significant strides in 2016 and 2017. UGASports: Where does Kentucky feel the strongest about this year's team? Where is there the most concern? Rowland: “The strength of the team figures to be Benny Snell running behind an offensive line that returns almost everyone. Snell is one of the best players in the program's history and is on an historic rushing pace at UK. The offensive line has been especially strong at moving SEC lines off the ball, and they should go two-deep at most positions. C.J. Conrad is one of the better blocking tight ends in the SEC. Defensively, they have a lot of senior talent. Kentucky has tremendous experience on defense. "As far as concerns, you have to start at quarterback. We aren't sure if Terry Wilson or Gunnar Hoak will be the starter. Stephen Johnson wasn't electrifying with his arm, but he was a winner and made a lot of clutch plays. Kentucky has to find someone competent behind center. They also replace their kicker and punter. That special teams unit played a huge role in Kentucky winning seven games last year. "Finally, how does Kentucky stop the run? The personnel looks okay, but anyone who has followed Kentucky football for any length of time knows that stopping the run is always a question.” UGASports: What's your season breakdown and projection for the fall? Rowland: “This time of year I would stick to a range of likely outcomes, and I would say anywhere between 5-7 and 7-5 is the most probable scenario. Of course, things could be worse if the quarterback play is atrocious, and if Wilson (the JUCO quarterback transfer) is as dynamic as the coaches hope he can be, then they could have a breakthrough year. "But 5 to 7 wins seems fair, which is where they have been for the last four seasons. Kentucky has a really good formula for winning a lot of close games against teams they should beat. Let Snell run 25 times, keep the defense out of bad spots. To beat the better teams on the schedule, they have to become more explosive and the defense has to improve. Last year the defense finished ranked in the 90s nationally. That was a big disappointment, especially after how they played the first half of the year. There is no excuse for this group not to be in the top half of the national defensive standings.”

