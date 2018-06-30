Today, we turn our attention to Georgia Tech, which comes in at No. 8 on our ranking of the Dawgs toughest opponents.

Georgia Tech – Nov. 24

Conference: ACC

2017 Record: 5-6 overall, 4-4 in ACC Coastal

Head coach – Paul Johnson (75-54 10 years, 182-93 overall)

Returning Starters – Offense 8, Defense 5

Note To Know: Georgia Tech is changing from a 4-2-5 base defense to a 3-4 under new defensive coordinator Nate Woody.

2017 Summary

Not a lot went right for Georgia Tech last fall. The Yellow Jackets lost four games where they led in the fourth quarter by a touchdown or more, thanks largely to a defense that gave up 143 points over its last four games. Offensively, quarterback Taquon Marshall rushed for over 1,000 yards, but when it came to passing, only completed 37 percent of his throws. While the Yellow Jackets will never be a throwing team under Johnson, you need to have some semblance of balance. Along with its defensive issues, problems on special teams complicated matters even more as the Yellow Jackets went through two kickers, numerous return men, finishing with one of the worst units in the ACC.

2017 Outlook

Historically, Georgia Tech under Johnson has followed up a sub-par year with a solid season. Will this be the same? Georgia Tech does return eight offensive starters, including its starting backfield from a season ago. Defensively, five starters return but the Jackets are switching to a 3-4, and sometimes that takes a season for teams to adjust. Schedule-wise, it’s another tough one for Georgia Tech, which hosts both Clemson and Miami before closing out the season against Georgia. Johnson will tell you his Yellow Jackets will need to make improvements across the board, but if they do, it’s very conceivable the team bounces back with a bowl season of some description.

Will Georgia be favored, the underdog, or is the game a toss-up?

The Bulldogs learned a valuable lesson two years ago what can happen if you overlook the Yellow Jackets. Case in point – last year’s 38-7 drubbing in Atlanta – a game Georgia came in focused and determined to play smarter football than it did the season before. With this year’s game back in Athens, look for the Bulldogs to be ready. Sitting here today, a double-digit win seems like a safe prediction, but as we see in these rivalry games, funny things sometimes happen. This time, we just don’t think they will.

Taquon Marshall completed just 37 percent of his passes last fall. USA Today

Three questions with JacketsOnline publisher Kelly Quinlan

UGASports: Where do most Georgia Tech fans stand in regards to Coach Johnson? Are they pleased with where the program is right now? Quinlan: “I think there are some fans who are starting to dislike the up-and-down nature of the program over the last four years and want more consistency. There are others (the majority) who understand how things have changed over the last two decades. especially with APR coming in and how that really altered recruiting and expectations for the Jackets’ program. "The previous leadership at the school underfunded the football program and helped further distance the Tech program from their neighbors/competition like Georgia, Clemson, and to a lesser extent, North Carolina and Miami. Todd Stansbury has decided to invest in football and add money to even the playing field, so by raising that issue and pointing out the obstacles coach Johnson has, that has removed a lot of the heat. “I think fans failed to realize how much things have changed from even the 1990s. Back then Georgia Tech had a top 10 payroll in both head coach salary and assistants, now they are 12th in the ACC in staff salary and coach Johnson is in the 40s as a head coach despite also being the offensive coordinator. There just has been a ton of investment since Dan Radakovich left for Clemson until Stansbury arrived. “It is actually impressive what coach Johnson has done, given the level of support he got and the lack of resources. If he won in Athens again, they should probably build a statue of the guy. It is remarkable that he has had the level of success against teams like UGA and Clemson with the level of talent in comparison to two of the best recruiting programs in the nation.” UGASports: What's going to be the biggest challenge for the Yellow Jackets in order to reach their goals? Quinlan: “The academic piece is a huge issue. Opposing coaches just have to slam that calculus book on the table, and that's a game changer for many kids. Paul Johnson’s offense helps win a lot of games, but it isn’t exactly sexy to recruits either. I think there are a lot of misconceptions about the Tech program, and a lot of obstacles to success as well. There are not 90k in the stadium, they are in a major city, they have limited majors with hard prerequisites, and the bulk of high school coaches in-state grew up fans of their main rival UGA. "Coach Johnson, who has been on both sides of the rivalry, has spoken about how the job at Tech is way harder than he ever imagined, and is harder than the job he had at Navy. That speaks a lot to the difficulties of a program like this. “On a 2018 level, looking at the upcoming season if they are decent on defense, they should win eight games and be in the hunt for the ACC Coastal race. The schedule sets up well for them. UGASports: What's your projection as to how the season will go? Quinlan: “The schedule sets up well for a good start. The Jacket could be 6-1 going into their bye week before the back end that has a trip to Virginia Tech on Thursday night, a trip to North Carolina, Miami, UVA and then Georgia in Athens. That back half of the schedule is pretty rough, North Carolina and Virginia are games they should win on paper, but the Hokies have dropped three in a row to Tech so they will be fired up, UGA has lost twice in a row in Athens to Tech, and Georgia has really had Tech’s number in Atlanta. Those will be the toughest games, and if they win one of those three, I think nine wins is doable. I can’t see them winning two of those three games right now unless the defense and special teams are significantly better.”

