The No. 4 toughest game on Georgia's schedule will be the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. Florida – Oct. 27 Conference: SEC

2017 Record: 4-7 overall, 3-5 in SEC East

Head coach – Dan Mullen (0-0 first year, 69-46 overall)

Returning Starters – Offense 10, Defense 7

Note To Know: Dawg fans will be familiar with defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and former Bulldog Christian Robinson, who coaches the Gators’ linebackers.

2017 Summary

It was a sad state of affairs for the Gators, who clearly struggled—particularly on offense, resulting in the dismissal of head coach Jim McElwain. Quarterback issues were tops among Florida’ problems, but all the team’s problems can’t be pinned on just that. Defensively, Florida allowed 27.3 points per game, the most per game in a season since 1946. Talent-wise, the Gators simply didn’t have what they needed to hang with eventual SEC East champ Georgia in the division standings, leading to the coaching change that brought Dan Mullen over from Mississippi State.

2018 Outlook

The Gators actually return 10 starters, including quarterback Feleipe Franks, who is going to have to play much better than he did last fall. Mullen is installing the same spread option attack he ran at Mississippi State, and it could take some for Franks—or whoever plays QB for the Gators—get the hang of the new system before starting conference play. Defensively, Grantham wants Florida to get back to the basics: stop the run. Florida didn’t do a good job of that last year as the Gators allowed just over 153 yards on the ground per game. The schedule is an interesting one. The first three games are at home, including a Sept. 15 non-conference game against Mike Bobo and Colorado State, before back-to-back road games at Tennessee and Mississippi State.

Will Georgia be favored, an underdog, or is the game a tossup?

It’s going to take at least a couple of years for Mullen to get the Gators back where he wants them to be. In the meantime, look for Georgia to keep the upper hand. Obviously, one can never take an arch-rival for granted, but as we sit here today, the Bulldogs hold the talent edge over the Gators and should be a double-digit favorite heading into the game. Kirby Smart will have his team ready to play.

The Gators hope QB Feleipe Franks has more ups than downs in 2018. USA Today

Three questions with Michael Phillips of GatorsTerritory.com

UGASports: What sort of culture change is Coach Mullen attempting to instill around the Gator football program? Phillips: “Mullen has preached since his first press conference the idea of returning the program to the ‘Gator standard.’ He has high expectations of himself, the staff and the players, and won’t settle for anything less. In every press conference or media session, Mullen has talked about pushing to be the absolute best they can be and getting everything out of each other. He is incredibly detail-oriented, and that's a far cry from the last staff, to say the least. Everything has a purpose with Mullen. There’s no time wasted, and nothing gets left behind. He also expects to win, and won’t settle for coming up short. “Part of his persona is creating a fun and exciting atmosphere around the program as well. Mullen has been all over campus, and the state speaking about making Florida fun and exciting again. And that is evident at his practices. It was also on display in the spring game. Over 53,000 people showed up. Mullen wants to make Florida fun again. When the Gators have been at their best, they've had fun and exciting offenses. And Mullen fits that bill as well. He adapts his offense to his players' strengths, and he puts them in the best position to succeed. His spread offense was very successful at Mississippi State, and he was able at least to compete against the LSUs and Alabamas, even with inferior talent.” UGASports: What has Coach said about the annual grudge match with Georgia, and where it ranks on his personal totem pole? "Well, he certainly isn’t afraid of the Bulldogs, or anyone for that matter. He’s very confident, and that was backed up by his comments in February about the reigning SEC East champs. When asked about the Bulldogs, Mullen said, 'Listen, winning one SEC championship doesn’t make you a dominant program, you know what I’m saying? In two of the last three years, we’ve been to the SEC championship game. So even a blind squirrel finds a nut every once in a while.' "And that’s just the mentality Mullen has. Georgia had an incredible season last year. It brings in a historically good recruiting class. But that doesn’t make Mullen bat an eye. No matter what the situation is, he simply believes he can beat you. We haven’t seen a comment like that since Spurrier, and you have to like the confidence. Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said, 'That’s what Dan does. He’s not afraid to be aspirational. There are leaders who are afraid to put themselves out there, because if you put a high bar and don’t reach it, you’re afraid of being criticized. He brings a flare back to the rivalry and isn’t afraid to show it.' " UGASports: What's your projection for Florida's 2018 campaign? “My prediction is an 8-4 or 9-3 campaign. Mullen's system caters to his players, and the schedule is a favorable one. According to ESPN, the Gators are favored to win all but 3 games. Their strength of schedule is 54th in the country, and the Gators are only underdogs against Georgia, Florida State, and Mississippi State. "In my opinion, it will be a very run-heavy approach to take pressure off whoever the quarterback is. And regardless of who's under center, Mullen will find ways to succeed. The Mississippi State game will be a game to keep an eye on, as it’s Mullen's return to Starkville; you know the Bulldogs will want to get that one. "Outside of Georgia, Florida State, and Mississippi State I don’t see an unfavorable matchup for the Gators. The only game Florida is favored in that I worry about is South Carolina. Will Muschamp has built a good team, and I think they have a good shot to take one in the swamp. So I see an 8-4 or 9-3 first season under Dan Mullen.”

2018 Schedule