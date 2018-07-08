Our series on Georgia's toughest games concludes with the team that should be the Bulldogs biggest challenge in the regular season: Auburn. Auburn – Nov. 10

Conference: SEC

2017 Record: 10-4 overall, 7-1 in SEC West

Head coach – Gus Malzahn (45-22, sixth year, 54-25 overall)

Returning Starters – Offense 6, Defense 7

Note To Know: Auburn was one of the nation’s least penalized teams last fall, flagged just 63 times for an average of 4.5 per game.

2017 Summary

A lot went right for Auburn last fall, at least as far as the regular season was concerned. The Tigers throttled Georgia 40-17 before beating Alabama 26-14 two weeks later at Jordan-Hare Stadium. After bearing the Crimson Tide, Auburn found itself mentioned as a possible playoff contender, that is until the Tigers were thumped in the SEC Championship by the Bulldogs 28-7 before losing to UCF 34-27 in the Peach Bowl to finish 10-4.

2018 Outlook

Many of the early projections have Auburn as a top 10 team. After all, the Tigers return quarterback Jarrett Stidham, an experienced receiving corps, along with a defense that’s expected to be one of the nation’s better units. There are some questions. Although there are plenty of candidates, the Tigers still aren’t sure who will step up and replace Kerryon Johnson as the No. 1 tailback. They must also replace four starters on the offensive line. All that said, there’s no shortage of talent on the Plains, as Malzahn and his staff have recruited extremely well.

Will Georgia be favored, an underdog or is the game a toss-up?

The game’s in Athens, so sitting here in early July, one would think the Bulldogs will go into the game as favorite. This has historically been a difficult one to peg, however. Both teams should come into the contest challenging for their respective division crowns, with Auburn no doubt anxious to avenge its defeat in the SEC Championship. The game will feature two of the conference’s better quarterbacks in Jake Fromm and Stidham, and two defenses that love to get after it. It should be another fun one to watch, with the winner possibly setting itself up for greater glory in the SEC Championship and possibly beyond.

Jarrett Stidham is back for another year as Auburn's quarterback. USA Today

Three questions with Bryan Matthews of AuburnSports.com

Looking back, how much did Georgia's win in the SEC championship surprise coaches and players, after what happened during the regular season? “I don't think Georgia winning the SEC Championship game surprised Auburn's players or coaches. Despite what happened a few weeks earlier, I think they went into the game knowing Georgia was a very talented team and knowing they needed to play well to win. Being in the locker room afterwards, I talked to a lot of very disappointed players, but not any who thought UGA was undeserving.” UGASports: What's the biggest improvement expected from Jarrett Stidham? Matthews: “I would expect Jarrett Stidham to have more command of the offense and just be more efficient in his second season as a starter and second go around in the SEC. Just looking at Auburn's returning personnel on offense, Stidham and his receivers are the most proven position groups, so you would expect them to carry a little more of the load. One thing Stidham has not done yet is lead Auburn down the field in the fourth quarter to win a game. That'll be a big test for him if given that opportunity this season.” UGASports: Describe the relationship Auburn fans have with Coach Malzahn? Malzahn: “I think it's an improving relationship, but he's not treated like an unassailable deity like some coaches at other schools. Gus Malzahn doesn't have the type of personality that easily relates to fans and draws them in, but he's becoming a little more personable, not as uptight, and it's making a difference. Ultimately though, his popularity is going to directly relate to his success and his ability to win championships.”

2018 Schedule