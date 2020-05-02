It didn’t take long for KaTron Evans to turn into one of the most coveted prospects in this recruiting class. The Rivals250 defensive tackle out of Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances began his high school career at Norfolk (Va.) Granby. Virginia Tech was the first to pull the trigger on an offer and many others soon followed. Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and LSU didn’t waste any time either.

Dozens of visits helped Evans craft a short list of eight schools, which he released in early April. Arizona State, Auburn, USC, and the five schools listed below made the cut. While Evans hasn’t named a favorite or listed his top teams in order, these schools seem to be the most likely to land his commitment.

ALABAMA

The Crimson Tide are gaining some momentum with Evans, but they still have a lot of work to do. Evans visited Tuscaloosa last year and came away very impressed with the coaches, environment, and the way the program is run. Alabama also has a pretty strong relationship with St. Frances and that should work in their favor as Evans’ recruitment progresses.

TENNESSEE

The Vols have a ton of momentum on the recruiting trail right now and Evans has been very high on Tennessee for a while. He’s already been to Knoxville in the past and has developed a good relationship with the coaches. Seeing what Tennessee is doing in this recruiting class has only helped the Vols get more of Evans’ attention. Tennessee has done a great job recruiting the state of Virginia in the past and they’ll continue to try to do more of the same with Evans.

FLORIDA

Dan Mullen and his staff are very familiar with Evans and his school. They hold a commitment from his teammate Clinton Burton Jr. and they are hoping that helps improve their standing with Evans. He was on campus in Gainesville last year as part of a series of offseason visits. Look for Florida to continue to pursue Evans as they try to pair him with current Gators defensive line commits Tyreak Sapp, Justus Boone, and Christopher Thomas Jr.

GEORGIA

Georgia has been all over Evans since he popped onto the recruiting scene and they’ve remained a constant among his top contenders. Kirby Smart and his staff have been doing a great job recruiting his cousin, 2022 four-star running back Kaytron Allen, and that has only helped the Dawgs improve their footing with Evans. Look for Georgia to renew their efforts with Evans once the recruiting dead period is over.

TCU