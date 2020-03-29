Ranking the Contenders: James Williams
Rivals100 prospect James Williams has an official top three, but as is the case with most lists of that sort not every school that made the cut is equal. Below, Rivals.com takes a look at the three programs that could realistically land the four-star safety and ranks them by their chances to do so.
1. Georgia
Georgia nearly secured Williams’’ commitment a few months back and are still thought to be the clear leader. That said, a bit of what-is-he-waiting-for curiosity started to set in before the Covid-19 crisis shut down in-person recruiting. UGA’s coaching staff still expects Williams to be a part of this class, but the longer this drags on the more hope it should give other schools. Williams has already been to Athens multiple times so it’s not as though the current visit ban will hinder his comfort level.
2. Alabama
While UGA is the clear leader there’s little to separate Alabama and Clemson, but the fact that Williams has been on campus in Tuscaloosa gives Bama the edge for now. That said, there are no prizes for second place come signing day. The important fact is that Nick Saban still trails Georgia and will have to make up ground when in-person recruiting resumes. Williams’ official visit to Tuscaloosa will have to go exceedingly well for Saban to have a shot at pulling this out.
3. Clemson
The Isaiah Simmons factor keeps Clemson in the hunt, as the Tigers are one of the only teams in America that had a player of Williams’ size and versatility on the roster last season. The fact that Simmons is expected to be selected early in the NFL draft is inviting. Williams mentions Simmons every time he discusses the allure of the Tigers. Clemson still has work to do, but counting Dabo Swinney out would be unwise. That said, the fact that Williams is yet to visit means Clemson will have to make its move late if it’s to do so at all.