Rivals100 prospect James Williams has an official top three, but as is the case with most lists of that sort not every school that made the cut is equal. Below, Rivals.com takes a look at the three programs that could realistically land the four-star safety and ranks them by their chances to do so. MORE: Should Alabama's slow start in recruiting be worrisome?



CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

1. Georgia

Georgia nearly secured Williams’’ commitment a few months back and are still thought to be the clear leader. That said, a bit of what-is-he-waiting-for curiosity started to set in before the Covid-19 crisis shut down in-person recruiting. UGA’s coaching staff still expects Williams to be a part of this class, but the longer this drags on the more hope it should give other schools. Williams has already been to Athens multiple times so it’s not as though the current visit ban will hinder his comfort level.

2. Alabama

While UGA is the clear leader there’s little to separate Alabama and Clemson, but the fact that Williams has been on campus in Tuscaloosa gives Bama the edge for now. That said, there are no prizes for second place come signing day. The important fact is that Nick Saban still trails Georgia and will have to make up ground when in-person recruiting resumes. Williams’ official visit to Tuscaloosa will have to go exceedingly well for Saban to have a shot at pulling this out.

3. Clemson